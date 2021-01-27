The Poynette prep wrestling team finished off its regular-season schedule with a home triple dual last Friday. The Pumas hosted both Mount Horeb and Lake Mills.
In their opening dual of the night, the Pumas edged Lake Mills 30-24.
The second dual was also close, but this time Poynette came up short, 36-30, against Mount Horeb.
“It was a good night to help us get prepared for next week regional,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “It has been great seeing my wrestlers all progress throughout this challenging season. The team overall has looked much crisper in the past few weeks and are really starting to peak at the right time of the season.”
The Pumas finished 5-3 in duals during the regular season.
Poynette will kick off the newly formatted WIAA postseason this Saturday. They will be at the Division 3 Waterloo Regional, along with Dodgeland, Horicon, Hustisford, Johnson Creek, Marshall and Waterloo.
“Now we focus on the postseason and take each match one period at a time,” Leu said.
The sectional will be held at Dodgeland on Feb. 6. The state tournament will be held Feb. 13 at Wausau East High School.
Poynette 30 Lake Mills 24
Poynette led from start to finish against the L-Cats. They got off to a big lead after 106-pounder Cornelio Gray and 113-pounder Isaiah Gauer received forfeits.
After double forfeits at 120, 126, 132 and 138, the Pumas Gunnar Hamre (145) and James Amacher (152) received forfeits.
Poynette’s lead grew to 30-0 after 160-pounder Owen Bahr pinned Eddy Eveland in 1 minute, 45 seconds.
Lake Mills finally got on the scoreboard with back-to-back pins by 170-pounder Charlie Cassady and 182-pounder Ben Buchholtz. Cassady pinned Kyle Attoe in 54 seconds, while Buchholtz struck Jeremiah Nielsen in 29 seconds.
The L-Cats then received forfeits at 195 and heavyweight. Both teams forfeited at 220.
Mount Horeb 36 Poynette 30
The dual with Mount Horeb came down to the final match of the night.
The Vikings had momentum early after they opened with three straight wins. 120-pounder Jaxon Pernot pinned Gauer in 18 seconds to open the dual, while 126-pounder JJ Poarch and 132-pounder Hanna Errthum received forfeits.
After a double forfeit at 138, Poynette rattled of five straight wins to go up 30-18.
Hamre (145) started the run for the Pumas by pinning Ethan Steinhoff in 34 seconds.
Bahr (160) followed for Poynette with a fall in 1:30 against Wesley Drager, while Attoe stuck Neil Droster in 2:14.
“I was happy to see my only senior, Kyle Attoe, come out strong on his feet against Mount Horeb. He kept firing on all four cylinders and had a huge come from behind pin,” Leu said. “Gunnar Hamre, James Amacher, and Owen Bahr all wrestled very well and continue to show that they are ready for the postseason.”
Nielsen had a forfeit at 182 for the final Poynette win.
The dual was tied at 30 after the Vikings received forfeits at 195 and 220.
With double forfeits at heavyweight and 113, the dual came down to the 106-pound match. Mount Horeb’s Brooks Pernot pinned Gray in 12 seconds to end the night.
