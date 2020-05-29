On Monday, May 25 at 5:45 p.m., the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on South Main Street in the Village of Pardeeville. The search warrant was related to suspected drug trafficking.
During the search, deputies found large amounts of various types of controlled substances, packaging material, firearms and money. No one was injured in the execution of the search warrant. Children within the residence were later turned over to family members.
Tiffany Manthey, 32, of Pardeeville was taken into custody at the time of the warrant. Joshua Luckey, 32, of Pardeeville was taken into custody in Portage on May 27. Both were arrested for the following offenses:
—Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place
—Neglecting a Child (two counts)
—Manufacture/Deliver THC
—Possession with Intent to Deliver THC
—Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
—Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA
—Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule II Narcotics (two counts)
—Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule IV (two counts)
—Possession of a Narcotic drug (two counts)
—Possession of a Scheduled Controlled Substance (other than I or II) —Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Both are in custody at the Columbia County Jail awaiting court. Citizens are urged to submit information on criminal activity via Columbia County Crime Stoppers at (800) 293- TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive up to $1,000 cash for information leading to an arrest.
