The Portage/Poynette girls soccer team was never able to get on track in the Badger North Conference this spring. The United finished 0-7 in conference play.
Sauk Prairie won the Badger North title with a 7-0 mark, followed by Waunakee (6-1), DeForest (5-2), Mount Horeb (4-3), Reedsburg (3-4), Beaver Dam (2-5), Baraboo (1-6) and Portage/Poynette.
The Badger North recently released its all-conference list and Portage/Poynette had one player recognized.
Abigail Shaver was the only United player to be honored. The senior defender was named honorable mention all-conference.
Shaver had one assist this season.
Waunakee led the way with four players on the first team, including juniors Lexis Savola and Ava Bryan, senior Kate Harlow and sophomore Emily Whyte. Savola and Bryan were both unanimous picks.
Sauk Prairie was represented on the first team by junior Katelyn Fishnick, sophomore Addy Hermsdor and junior Faith Holler. Fishnick and Hermsdor were unanimous selections.
Mount Horeb’s duo of senior Kate Geisler and freshman Anya McKay and DeForest’s tandem of senior Jessica Camarato and junior Maya Pickhardt rounded out the first team.
Filling out the second team is Baraboo’s Abby Bielicki (Jr.) and Caitlyn Frank (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Kailey Walters (Sr.), Mount Horeb’s Rown Severson (Fr.), Reedsburg’s Cassidy Klitzke (Jr.), Sauk Prairie’s Naomi Breunig (Sr.), DeForest’s Rylan Oberg (Fr.) and Meta Fischer (So.) and Waunakee’s Lauren Meudt (Jr.), Jordan Jarvi (Jr.) and Lauren Clark (Jr.).
Shaver was joined on the honorable mention list by Baraboo’s Hallie Kepple (Fr.), Beaver Dam’s Shelby Gundert (Jr.) and Leila Ashley (Jr.), Mount Horeb’s Wally Wallace (Jr.) and Maddy Nelson (Sr.), Portage/Poynette’s Abigail Shaver (Sr.), Reedsburg’s Isabella Nobbe (Fr.), DeForest’s Karina Kuzdas (Fr.) and Sauk Prairie’s Alexi Klemm (So.), McKayla Paukner (Fr.) and Erelyn Apel (Fr.).