While the administrators and teachers within the Poynette School District miss the face-to-face interactions with all of their students, the virtual learning process has gone relatively smoothly the past four weeks.
The district made the switch to virtual learning on March 18, and certain aspects of the process were nothing new to students or teachers. The district had been using certain tools across all levels of instruction that have helped the process.
The daily routines have no doubt changed, however, since everyone is in their own homes. Sometimes things go beyond the “normal” school hours.
“The daily routines differ among our staff in several ways,” Poynette Elementary School and Arlington Early Learning Center Principal Jay Hausser said. “One constant we do have is that the elementary school teachers do hold office hours from 8-9 a.m. and 6-7 p.m. each day. The purpose is for parents and students to be able to connect instantly with the teachers for feedback or to answer any questions.”
Those “office” hours differ throughout the school levels.
“We feel it is very important to have students actually see their teachers explaining academic content and guiding skill development,” High School Principal Mark Hoernke and Middle School Principal Jerry Pritzl wrote in a combined email.
Teachers at the middle school and high school level are using different ways to stay in contact with their students.
“A majority of their work day is spent communicating with students through Google Classroom, email, and phone conversations,” Pritzl and Hoernke wrote. “Teachers are working to move students forward in their learning by providing specific feedback on student work.”
Hoernke and Pritzl went on to say that the educators at those levels spend a lot of their days creating new activities and lessons that can replace or enhance the face-to-face learning that everyone is accustomed to.
Hausser has been pleased with how quickly the district was able to transition into the new way of learning, as well as how the families have responded.
“I am not sure anyone envisioned how quickly our world would change,” Hausser said. “As a district, we had been planning for things to occur, but when they finally did, we needed to respond. Our teachers have been fantastic at dealing with our move to remote learning. The parents have been very appreciative of the instruction and support that they have received.”
Hausser said that he wants teachers to establish student goals of having 2-3 hours of “school” per day. A daily schedule was sent out in regards to activities students could de doing.
“The students have sent in evidence through paper and pencil, pictures, recordings, etc.,” Hausser said. “It has been a learning curve and I anticipate that each day we will have more interaction virtually. We do have teachers that are running book clubs, small groups and individual sessions.”
At the middle school and high school levels, Pritzl and Hoernke said teachers spend most of their day giving feedback to students and guiding them to their individual learning goals via Goggle Classroom, email, phone calls and even snail mail.
Teachers have gotten creative in how to teach in the current situation and an example given by Hoernke and Pritzl was that physical education teachers have led workout routines remotely. They have been “highly popular.”
But challenges are certainly there, trying to teach children of all ages from afar. Accessibility had been an issue that Hausser was dealing with as Poynette is in a rural part of the state.
“One concern we had was about device access and Internet access for all of our students,” Hausser said. “We have been helping support students and families in these areas the best that we can.”
He added that there had been additional issues with logging in at the 4K and kindergarten level — which administration expected — but parents have been supportive and patient. Hausser said the problems have since been resolved.
Hoernke and Pritzl said some of their teachers have gone above and beyond virtual learning to make students understand certain material. Teachers have delivered textbooks, novels and other needed materials to the driveways, mailboxes and front porches of students.
“Our staffs have worked hard to ensure all students have the tools necessary to participate in their remote learning experience,” they said.
District Administrator Matthew Shappell has been pleased with the work the teachers have done and also with the support given by the parents.
“It is so important to maintain the connections that were forged throughout the year,” he said.
The virtual learning process is an ever-changing aspect as the district moves forward in completing the 2019-20 academic year. Problems will continue to pop up and Shappell and the district will do their best to resolve any such problems quickly.
“We continually make small adjustments to pacing and timing to meet the needs of our families,” Shappell said. “This is new to all of us and, while we are excited to see remote learning progress, we miss the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.