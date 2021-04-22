The Columbus-Poynette boys soccer co-op has hit a bit of a rough patch. The Cardinals have dropped three straight after falling on the road to Wisconsin Heights and Sugar River last week.
On April 13, Columbus-Poynette dropped a 5-1 Capitol Conference decision to host Wisconsin Heights.
Host Sugar River also defeated the Cardinals by a 5-1 score on April 15.
The losses dropped Columbus-Poynette to 2-4 overall and 1-3 in the Capitol Conference. All four losses have come by a 5-1 score.
The Cardinals will host Ripon at 4:30 p.m. on April 22 before hitting the road for games at Sugar River on April 26 and Cambridge on April 27. Both road games will start at 6:45 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights 5 Columbus-Poynette 1
The Vanguards scored three goals in the first half and tacked on two unanswered goals in the second half.
Gavin Childs led the way for Wisconsin Heights with three goals, while Sam King and Caeben Schomber had one each.
Jack Haugen had two assists for the Vanguards, while Childs and Aidan Olson garnered one apiece.
Cole Wright scored the lone goal for the Cardinals in the first half.
Cardinal goalie Quinn Meinholz finished with 19 saves.
Sugar River 5 Columbus-Poynette 1
Sugar River scored five unanswered goals after the Cardinals jumped out to an early lead.
Columbus-Poynette got on the scoreboard first with a goal by Tyler Schluter. Kaden Moorad had the assist.
Sugar River answered with goals by Jack Leonard, Aiden Hatleberg and Ryan Downing to take a 3-1 halftime lead.
Breckin Faber and Hatleberg added insurance goals for Sugar River in the second half.
Meinholz finished the game with 14 saves.
