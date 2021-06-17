The Poynette Indians baseball team ran into a hot hitting team in its Home Talent Eastern Section game at Cottage Grove last Saturday.
The host Firemen erupted for 19 hits in an 11-4 victory.
“They certainly brought their hitting shoes,” Poynette player/manager Davy Tomlinson said. “They had a great day at the plate and hit a lot of balls hard. Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other team when they do well. Our pitchers did a pretty good job, but Grove kept getting solid hits on pitches that were on the edge or even slightly out of the zone. We’ve been pretty solid at the plate lately, but today we just couldn’t get anything going.”
The loss dropped the Indians to 4-6 overall and 1-2 in the Eastern Section.
Cottage Grove scored a run in the bottom of the first and led the entire game.
The Firemen started to pull away with three in the fourth and a run in the fifth inning.
Poynette finally got on the scoreboard with three runs in the top of the sixth frame. The Indians had just one hit in the inning, but made good use of four errors and a walk.
Cottage Grove answered with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. The Firemen also scored two runs in the seventh and eighth frames.
Poynette got a run on a single by Steve Leiterman in the top of the eighth.
Tomlinson was the only Indian to have a multiple-hit game. He finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Kyle Bestul started on the mound for Poynette and pitched into the sixth inning,. He had four strikeouts and three walks on his way to the loss.
Alex O’Connor and Jalen Knuteson also pitched for the Indians and had one strikeout each.
Poynette will host Columbus in a 7 p.m. Night League game on June 17. The Indians will then hit the road for a 1 p.m. Eastern Section tilt in Marshall this Sunday.