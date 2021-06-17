The seventh-seeded Portage-Poynette girls soccer co-op faced a tough challenge to open the WIAA Division 1 playoffs. The United traveled to second-seeded Marshfield on June 8.
The Tigers scored the final five goals of the game on their way to a 7-1 victory.
Portage-Poynette dropped its final three games of the season to finish 3-12 overall.
Marshfield lost on penalty kicks to third-seeded Rhinelander in the regional final.
The Tigers had a quick start and scored two goals in the first nine minutes of the game.
Marshfield’s Courtney Meyer opened the scoring with a goal 3:46 into the contest.
The Tiger’s Kate Schilling then scored five minutes later to increase the lead to 2-0.
The United cut the lead in half with an unassisted goal by Sydney Tobin at the 14:27 mark.
Abby Ongna scored less than 10 minutes later to put Marshfield up 3-1.
The Tigers led 4-1 at halftime after an own goal by the United.
Marshfield put the game away with three goals over a nine minute span in the second half.
Aly Dietsche opened the second half scoring at the 63:30 mark.
Meyer and Hannah Halle followed with goals to slam the door shut.
Portage-Poynette goalie Kaylee Fox finished with five saves.
Marshfield goalies Clara Allar and Ava Sainterme combined for three saves.