The disc golf course being put in at Poynette’s Jamieson Park is beginning to take shape.
Parks and Recreation Commission member Justin Peters, who is the driving force behind the course, updated his fellow members at the May 6 meeting. He will have a crew of volunteers clearing brush along the course in the coming weeks.
Baskets for each hole will also be installed. Some of the baskets, poles and other equipment are currently sitting outside the shelter at the park as of Friday, May 15. Markers for the tee boxes can also be seen across the park.
Chairman Davy Tomlinson said that Director of Public Works Scott Gorman will contact Doherty Trucking and Excavating for a quote on two gravel parking areas within the park — one for the disc golf course and the other for the dog park.
The Commission also gave “Recreation Provider” status to the Poynette Panther Youth Wrestling Organization. The group is still looking for a place to practice, once able to do so, as construction continues at each of the school buildings.
Also the Commission was updated on the school playground equipment that was donated to them by the village. The equipment is nearly all removed and will be placed in Old Settlers Park.
Tomlinson is looking for a new place to put the ice rink in the winter, as it was located near the parking lot between Pauquette Park and the police station. There was a possibility it could be moved across the street in Veterans Park, but there are DNR restrictions on the area.
Final quotes are still coming in the shelter project near the back baseball diamond at Pauquette Park. Tomlinson said that depending on the quotes, the project can still potentially begin before spring ends.
