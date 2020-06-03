The Poynette Village Board approved to temporarily eliminate three operating license costs and drastically reduce two others.
The decision was made at its May 26 meeting as a result of businesses needing to close or only allow curb-side pickup during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual renewal period for these licenses takes place in the month of June.
The resolution presented will temporarily reduce fees to the statutory minimums for various business license applications that will be considered for approval in June. This includes amusement licenses, retail cigarette licenses, operator licenses, and alcoholic beverage licenses.
Licenses for the July 1 to June 30, 2021, term that are presented to the board for the June 9 and June 23 meetings will have the following rates: amusement license (no charge); retail cigarette license ($5); bartender license (no charge); Class “A” and Class “B” beverage licenses (no charge); and “Class A” and “Class B” beverage license ($50).
Fees will revert to normal pricing in July.
The board also approved to amend a section of the municipal code which gives the village clerk, or a similar staff member/official, the authority to “delegate operator license issuance.”
It makes the entire process less controversial and more efficient. The decision used to go to the village board, but now the only time action is required by the board is if there is an appeal of the village clerk’s decision.
An item was also approved to be added to the village’s building permit schedule, done by General Engineering Company. The village building inspector noted to Village Administrator Martin Shanks that a driveway permit was not included in the list.
Those specific permits are only issued when a property creates a new driveway entrance onto a village street.
“Driveway permits are actually fairly rare within the village — maybe one or two issued a year,” Shanks said in a memo to the board.
General Engineering is making the fee $80 and it covers the inspector’s time reviewing the plans and making sure their consistent with zoning code standards.
