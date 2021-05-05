The Poynette boys and girls cross country teams sprinted into the 2021 season in style.
In their first meet since 2019, the Puma boys registered 96 team points to tie Horicon and Markesan for first place at the Pardeeville Invite last Friday.
The Poynette girls tallied 101 points to place third behind Dodgeland (136) and Rio (128.5).
The Poynette boys were propelled to the title by strong showings in the distance events and relays.
The Pumas best showing came in the 800-meter run, where Trent Sickenberger (2 minutes, 18.25 seconds) and Trent Chadwick (2:19.87) placed first and second, respectively. Sickenberger was also the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:13.15).
Poynette’s Tucker Johnson claimed the title in the 3,200 (10:46.83).
The Pumas’ Cash Stewart showed his versatility by placing second in the 400 (1:00.21) and third in the discus (95-feet, 4-inches).
Austin Kruger (third, 3,200, 11:12.37) and Karl Hanosek (fifth, shot put, 36-3.5) had the only other top-five individual finishes for the Poynette boys.
The Pumas also claimed three relay wins.
Kamden O’Conner, Aiden Pinheiro, Hans Mueller and Carsten Small took top honors in the 400 relay (:48.77), while Reggie Buss, Mueller, Pinheiro and Jimmy Heath won the 800 relay (1:41.14). The foursome of Johnson, Kruger, Stewart and Chadwick crossed the finish line first in the 3,200 relay (9:24.41).
The Poynette girls got a big night from Megan Reddeman. She garnered titles in the 300 hurdles (:55.35) and high jump (5-2), while placing third in the 100 hurdles (:19.06) and pole vault (7-6).
Jessica Bruchs bested the field in the triple jump (31-7) and was the runner-up in the 400 (1:07.97).
Katelyn Chadwick had the only other win for the Pumas. She came in fist in the 3,200 (11:30.91).
Rachel Yelk (fifth, 100, :14.63), Leah Hutchinson (fourth, 200, :31.53), Kennedy Pafford (fifth, 800, 3:01.43), Felicia Ritzke (fourth, 1,600, 6:37.25) and Gracie Bergeman (fifth, discus, 74-6) each had one top-five finish.
Poynette’s best relay finish came in the 800, where Yelk, Hutchinson, Olivia Radewan and Olivia Ripp placed third (2:00.96).
The Pumas will be back in action on May 11, when they travel to Cambridge for a 4:15 p.m. meet.
