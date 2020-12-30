For the second straight week to open the 2020-2021 season, the Poynette boys basketball team came away with mixed results in two more home games.
On Dec. 21, the Pumas struggled offensively in a 41-37 loss to visiting Platteville.
“It was the tale of two halves,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said. “Defensively we were very good in the first half, but in the second half we slowed down. I told the guys in the locker room after the game that I was not sure what happened in the locker room at halftime, but the energy was not there.”
In another non-conference game the following night, Poynette used a second-half surge to rally past visiting Rio 56-48.
“Overall, it was a great win for us going into winter break,” Odegaard said. “Being down at half, and showing some perseverance in the second half was great for our team. Some nights when shots aren’t falling we have to find other ways to change the game, and I thought many of our guys did that.”
The Pumas are off to a 2-2 start this season.
Poynette will now take a small break before returning to action on Jan. 7 with a 7:15 p.m. non-conference game in Baraboo.
Platteville 41 Poynette 37
Poynette’s defense was the story early in the non-conference matchup. The Pumas held the Hillmen to just three field goals in the first half.
The Pumas used the defensive pressure to grab a 17-8 halftime lead.
Platteville came storming back in the second half. The Hillmen opened the second half run with a 15-7 outburst to go up 24-23.
The Pumas clung to a one-point lead, 34-33, with five minutes to go in the game, but they were outscored 8-3 down the stretch.
Platteville outscored Poynette 33-20 in the second half.
Nik Feller paced the Pumas with 11 points, while Kelby Petersen finished with nine. Connor Petersen contributed seven points.
Derek Digman led Platteville with 11 points.
Poynette 56 Rio 48
Connor Petersen had a huge game in the win over Rio. He exploded for a team-high 18 points, to go along with eight rebounds and four assists.
“Connor played one of the best all-around games I’ve seen him play,” Odegaard said. “He was a leader on the floor and kept us in the game.”
Feller came away with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Jaden McCormick and Aiden Klosky added seven points apiece. McCormick and Chadwick combined for seven steals.
Rio grabbed momentum early in the game and led 29-23 at halftime.
Poynette flipped the script in the second half and outscored the Vikings 33-19.
Rio’s Jacob Rowe led all scorers with 23 points, while teammate Pierson Schneider finished with 12.
