After choosing to move from the fall to the alternate spring season, the Poynette prep football team has set up a six-game schedule that will start at the end of March.
The Pumas were already facing some big changes coming into the 2020 season, as they were moving out of the Capitol North Conference. They were supposed to start play in the South Central Conference, where they would compete against Adams-Friendship, Mauston, Monticello/Princeton/Green Lake, Wautoma, Westfield and Wisconsin Dells.
Poynette was the only South Central team to not play in the fall.
The Pumas will open the spring season on March 26 with a home game against Orfordville Parkview.
Poynette will be on the road for Week 2. The Pumas will travel to New Glarus.
The Pumas will host Brodhead on April 9.
Poynette will then be on the road for the next two weeks. They will play in Deerfield on April 16 and then Southwestern on April 23.
Southwestern is the only team on the spring schedule Poynette has played in the last three years. The Pumas claimed a 47-7 victory in Week 3 of the 2017 season.
The Pumas will close out the regular season at home against Menominee Indian Eagles on April 30.
All six games will start at 7 p.m.
Poynette is coming off a tough 2019 campaign where they finished 2-7 overall and missed the playoffs. The Pumas have not made the WIAA playoffs since 2014.
The Pumas finished 0-5 in the Capitol North last season.
Lake Mills claimed the final Capitol North title with a perfect 5-0 record, followed by Lakeside Lutheran (3-2), Columbus (3-2), Lodi (2-3), Watertown Luther Prep (2-3) and Poynette.
The Pumas will have a number of unknowns going into the spring season due the graduation of a stronger senior class. They have to replace six All-Capitol North players, including Brayden O’Connor (first-team, running back; second-team, defensive back), Colby Savich (second-team, tight end; second-team, inside linebacker), Austin Falk (second-team, offensive line), Parker Walstad (second-team, defensive end), Billy DuFresne (honorable mention, offensive line) and Jake Buss (honorable mention, outside linebacker).
Poynette does not have any returning all-conference players.
The Pumas will be led this spring by seniors Hayden Taylor (WR/DB), Jaden McCormick (TE/DB), Payton Horne (FB/LB)Ethan Buss (OL/DE) and Jayden Stoy (OL/DE).
