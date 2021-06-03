The Poynette Indians baseball team opened Home Talent Eastern Section play this past Sunday with a 5-4 victory over host Portage. It was the first league game for the Indians since 2019.
“We played eight perfect innings defensively, but had a couple mistakes in the eighth and Portage did a good job of taking advantage of them,” Poynette player-manager Davy Tomlinson said. “We had a balanced attack and had contributions from up and down the lineup.”
The win in league action came after the Indians went 2-4 during exhibition play.
Portage got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the third inning.
Poynette answered with three runs in the top of the fourth and they led the rest of the game.
Steve Leiterman drove in the first Indian run with a sacrifice fly, while Tomlinson added a two-run single.
Portage cut the deficit to 3-2 with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but Poynette got the run back in the top of the sixth.
Portage tied the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The Indians scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth. Tomlinson led off the inning with a walk and later scored on an error.
Poynette got hits from seven of its nine starters. Alex O’Connor, Tomlinson, Ryan Hutchinson and Tyler Kurt led the way with two hits apiece.
Kyle Bestul pitched a complete game for the Indians. He registered six strikeouts and three walks.
“Kyle threw very well again, and did a good job of scattering their hits,” Tomlinson said.
The Indians will open Night League play this Friday. They will host Rio at 7 p.m.
Poynette will also be at home this Sunday. It will host Eastern Section rival Monona at 1 p.m.