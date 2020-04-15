Although area baseball players will have to wait to use it until Governor Tony Evers’ “safer at home” order comes to an end, the Poynette Baseball Organization (PBO) finished up its batting cage project at Pauquette Park.
The project was approved by the PBO last fall and work started immediately with perimeter timbers and steel frames being put and a gravel base put down. More recently, wash rock was added to fill up to the top of the timbers.
This past Saturday, the final touches were put on the project, as turf and netting was installed.
The project was run by PBO’s Gregg McCormick. Iron Works donated the steal for the frames and the Village of Poynette Parks and Recreation Department funded the cost of the gravel and wash rock. The Poynette Public Works Department helped with the gravel, rock and turf.
Members of the Poynette Home Talent baseball team assisted McCormick with the instillation of the turf and netting.
