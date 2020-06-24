The Poynette prep wrestling team enjoyed a resurgence during the 2019-2020, thanks to a young and talented roster.
The Pumas came in fourth at the Capitol Conference Meet. They followed it up by placing third at regionals.
“It was a great season for a team that only graduated one senior,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said.
Poynette had a lot of individual success this past winter, including sophomore 120-pounder Cash Stewart winning the program’s first-ever state title.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pumas were not able to hold their annual awards banquette. They did release the list of award winners.
Stewart (44-1) was named the team’s MVP after recording the state crown. He repeated as conference champ and won regional and sectional tittles. On his way to first-team all-conference honors, he was named the Capitol North Wrestler of the Year. He added to his list of accomplishment’s after the season, as he was named Wisconsin Wrestling Academic All-State.
Stewart finished second on the team with 23 pins. Freshman 138-pounder Gunnar Hamre led the way with 24 pins.
Hamre, who claimed conference, regional and sectional titles, was a first-team all-conference selection. He placed fourth at state and finished the season 44-3.
Freshman 106-pounder Isaiah Gauer was named the Pumas’ Most Improved Wrestler.
Gauer finished second at the conference meet and claimed a regional crown. He finished the year 20-17.
Gauer, sophomore 113-pounder Aiden Pinheiro and freshman 126-pounder James Amacher were all second-team all-conference picks. Pinheiro and Amacher also placed second at the conference tournament and qualified for sectionals. Amacher joined Stewart and Hamre at state.
Pinheiro finished the season 27-13, while Amacher was 30-9.
