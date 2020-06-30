Every week, through Aug. 1, a different picture will be on display at Poynette’s Pauquette Park for readers to enjoy.
Poynette’s version of the StoryWalk Project is in collaboration with the Poynette Area Public Library. The first week of the StoryWalk in the village was June 15.
The StoryWalk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Vermont Bicycle & Pedestrian Coalition and the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.
The original project is described as “an innovative and delightful way for children — and adults — to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path.”
In Poynette’s version, copies of book’s pages are taped to a larger piece of cardboard, which are then fastened to a small area of the fence surrounding one of the baseball fields adjacent to the paved walking trail.
Different versions of the StoryWalk Project have been installed in all 50 states and 12 countries.
During the week of June 22, the book on display at Pauquette Park was “Telephone,” which puts a childish spin on the game of the same name.
The book is described as follows: “It’s time to fly home for dinner! In this witty picture book from award-winning and bestselling author Mac Barnett, a mother bird gives the bird next to her a message for little Peter. But passing messages on a telephone line isn’t as simple as it sounds. Each subsequent bird misunderstands Mama’s message according to its own very particular hobby. Will Peter ever get home for dinner?”
All books that appear at Pauquette Park are available to check out at the Poynette Area Public Library. The hours of the library are from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. The library is closed on Saturdays and Sundays.
If driving to the StoryWalk, visitors may park in the lot adjacent to the Police Department and Pauquette Park off North Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.