The Poynette Area Public Library will be the site of an ice cream social on Wednesday, June 15 from 4-6 p.m. The event will be outside at the library's new pergola.The event will be hosted by the Friends of the Poynette Library.Various ice cream flavors are from Sassy Cow Creamery.