Pauquette Park in Poynette is in need of some upgrades, specifically to anything pertaining to the baseball diamond.
The Poynette Home Talent Baseball Club is currently fundraising to make those upgrades a reality. Davy Tomlinson, player/manager of the team, and Parks and Recreation Commission, is leading the charge to raise funds. Tomlinson is also the varsity head coach for the Poynette High School baseball team, which plays at Pauquette Park.
To further help in the efforts, a GoFundMe page was started in late February. Tomlinson noted that $25,000 has already been raised — prior to setting up the webpage — with about $70,000 to go. If half of that can be raised, Hometown Bank in Poynette — across the street from the park — will help to put donations over the top. The bank reached out to Tomlinson and said it would match the remaining total donations up to $35,000, putting the total at $95,000.
The GoFundMe has a goal of $50,000, however, with Tomlinson stating that anything over the $95,000 total will help with potential contingencies, or be used in future improvements/costs. Because the baseball team is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, all donations are tax deductible.
The Poynette Village Board has already approved the spending of funds to replace the seven light poles around the diamond in the fall of 2022. The light poles were installed in the 1960s and have been improved only slightly in the last six decades. To coincide with that project, the $95,000-$100,000 worth of upgrades is also planned.
“The light poles are the originals,” Tomlinson said. “In 1992, there were new ballasts and bulbs put in.”
Tomlinson added those two aspects have well outlived the normal lifespan for that equipment, stating both usually last about 20 years.
There are two main reasons for deciding to forge ahead with the overall project — they are needed, and to address safety concerns for players and spectators.
“It’s out of necessity,” Tomlinson said. “The dugouts were put there in the early 90s. The concrete is cracking. Things only last so long. It’s time (for the upgrades).”
“For some areas, it’s a safety thing,” Tomlinson added, noting that part of the backstop fencing is held together by hose clamps.
Tomlinson said the new backstop will be taller and wider, easier to see through and easier to maintain. The biggest concern was also addressed by adding more protection and cover for the nearby playground.
The initial push to fundraise for this project came about two years ago.
“Then COVID hit and we kind of backed off a bit,” Tomlinson said, as he felt uncomfortable asking for funds during trying times for area businesses and residents.
Recently, Tomlinson has been reaching out to area businesses again, and several have expressed interest in donating to the project.
The $100,000 portion of the project not being funded by the village will improve the backstop, dugouts and overall playing surface of the large diamond.
About 40 years ago, there was a motor vehicle accident that damaged the backstop. It was replaced then, but hasn’t been improved since. It has now become a safety concern for those playing on the field.
Then in the 1990s, above ground dugouts and surrounding fencing were installed to provide players with more space and gave them separation from spectators. In the upcoming renovations, two new in-ground dugouts will be built, helping with sight lines for spectators, with the dugouts no longer providing a blindspot. Also, when rainwater rushes off the infield, the dugout walls and foundation catch a lot of infield dirt that is carried by water. The new dugouts will include a drain tile network which will reduce the damage done by the water and the amount of infield dirt washing off the field. The plan is to supply each dugout with electricity as well. The electrical wiring is also all original.
The scoring booth and bleachers behind home plate will remain, as the booth was installed around 2000, and in 2012 the village replaced the wooden bleachers with aluminum ones.
Eighty years ago, the area that the park sits on was a mill pond. In the late 1950s, the pond was drained, with the land eventually given to the village as a gift years later. The hope was that a baseball diamond would be built on the site. In the early 1960s, baseball and football began being played at the park, with the lights installed shortly after.
Tomlinson is beyond excited for this project to get underway, and hopes that all the other teams and individuals who use the diamond will share that excitement. Tomlinson estimates that about a dozen teams through various village organizations use the diamond at one time or another.
“A lot of people use (the field),” Tomlinson said. “A lot of people are going to be happy with the upgrades, and be impressed with what we have here.”
Tomlinson hopes that most of the construction work can be done by local companies and contractors, adding to the sense of community that the park already has provided.
“I think it’ll be helpful to stay local,” he said. “DPW (Department of Public Works) will do some work and we’ll try to get volunteers for as much as we can.”
For anyone — individuals or businesses — that donate $100 or more to the project, they will be recognized somehow upon completion. A “Single” is a donation of $100-$499, a “Double” is $500-$999, a “Triple” is $1,000-$2,499, a “Home Run” is $2,500-$4,999, and a “Grand Slam” is for any donation of $5,000 or more.
Tomlinson can’t give enough thanks to those who have already given donations, and those who will donate in the future. He knows that when support is needed from the community, it gets provided. He wants the renovations of the baseball diamond to be beneficial for those well beyond the organizations who play there.
“This is going to do quite a bit for the community. It’s going to be a nice facility,” Tomlinson said. “Fans will be able to see better and be safer. I think it’s something that they can be proud of.”
With the upgrades, Tomlinson hopes that Poynette can host some high level baseball tournaments, especially a WIAA boys baseball sectional.
For more information on the project, visit www.upgradepauquettepark.com. As of 3 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, the GoFundMe page has had 15 donations totaling almost $1,000. Donations will be accepted until June 1. The page can be found at www.gofundme.com then by searching “Upgrade Pauquette Park.”