The Poynette Legion Auxiliary will sponsor German Fest Oct. 24 from noon-3 p.m. with curbside or walk-through only service. Call in an order or make a reservation by dialing (608) 635-0288. The menu includes smoked pork shanks or German Sausage, German potato salad or baby red potatoes, sauerkraut, roll and dessert for $10. It will be at the Poynette American Legion Hall, 131 W. Washington St., Poynette.
Poynette Legion Auxiliary hosts German Fest
Roberta Baumann
