Online Storytime Options
We miss seeing your smiling faces, high fives and artistic creations at all of our weekly storytimes! Listed below are some wonderful options for alternative storytimes. We’ll be back soon….
Story Collections
Storyline Online has many picture books read by celebrities.
Harper KIDS YouTube Channel has dozens of picture books to watch.
Brightly (a division of Penguin Random House) has an archive of their read-aloud books.
Just Books Read Aloud categorizes their books by length, author, narrator, content and language.
KidlitTV contains many books under the Read Out Loud tab.
.....More Story Collections
Brightly Storytime groups books by age (2-5 and 5-8), by theme (animals, vehicles and Dr. Seuss) and author-read selections.
The Big Little Book Corner at World Book Day features British readers in its selections.
Author Read Stories
Diane Alber reads her books on Facebook. She is the author of "Splat" and "I’m Not Just a Scribble" to name a few.
Ben Clanton, "Narhwal and Jelly" author, has readings and drawing lessons on Instagram.
Julia Cook, author of "My Mouth is a Volcano" and others, has an archive of her book reading videos on Facebook.
James Dean reads one of his Pete the Cat books every day at 11 a.m.
Dan Gutman presents "My Weird Read-A-Loud" every week. Previous readings are archived as well.
Oliver Jeffers has posted video stories on his website. He is the author of "The Day the Crayons Quit" and many other books.
Melinda Long, author of "How I Became a Pirate," has a read-aloud on her website.
Kate Messner has many read-alouds at her website. Some of the books are "The Brilliant Deep" and "The Next President."
Debbie Ridpath Ohi authors and illustrates "Where are My Books."
Jim Gill has a production of "Soup Opera" on YouTube.
.....More Author Read Stories
Ree Drummond reads from a favorite Charlie the Ranch Dog.
John Cena revs up and reads "Elbow Grease," a story about monster trucks.
Lucy Cousins shares her colorful story of "Noah's Ark."
Jez Alborough gets your day started with "Billy the Goat's Big Breakfast."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.