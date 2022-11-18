Orange and cranberry holiday treats

Cranberry orange jam pairs deliciously with cranberry orange soda bread

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

I jokingly call this time of year "pumpkin flavored everything time." Yet, in the shadow of the squash is the equally endearing cranberry. While cranberry on its own is tart and berry-licious, if you want to make cranberry sing, pair it with orange.

This jam is sweet, tart and unbelievably addictive. Besides giving a major upgrade to your turkey sandwich, you'll love it with cream cheese and crackers as an appetizer. It's also an excellent glaze for turkey, chicken, pork and salmon.