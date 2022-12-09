Gingerbread snickerdoodle cookies

 These gingerbread snickerdoodle cookies are a snap to make.

Here's a quick recipe for easy homemade gingerbread spice mix, the perfect addition to your holiday repertoire. If pumpkin spice is the flavor of autumn, then gingerbread spice has to be the spice blend of winter. The ingredients are similar, but the balance of the spices yields a completely different result.

Gingerbread spice can replace cinnamon in most recipes and is wonderful added to hot chocolate, coffee or chai tea. If nothing else, sprinkle it with sugar on hot buttered toast.