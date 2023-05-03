Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Truckapalooza at Valley View Park
The Poynette Parks and Recreation Department is planning Truckapalooza on Saturday, May 6 at Valley View Park. Poynette Library will have its bookmobile there with free books, coloring pages, and library card applications.
Tuesday, May 9, 10:30 a.m. — Preschool Storytime
The final Storytime for the spring season will be held on Tuesday, May 9. Preschool Storytime with Ms. Katy will begin again on Tuesday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. in conjunction with the summer reading program.
Thursday, May 11, 5:30 p.m. — Adult Craft Night: Cards with Lora
Local artist, Lora Broadhurst, will use her artistic expertise to teach patrons the craft of card making. Participants will choose from the materials provided and learn creative and beautiful techniques with Lora. Please call to register, 608-635-7577.
May 12 and May 13 — Garage Sale Donations Requested
After you wrap us your garage sale, please consider donating to the Friends Silent Auction. You may drop off new or gently used items inside the Poynette Library, 118 N. Main Street, on Friday, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., or Saturday May 13 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Please no clothing, furniture, or large items. If you would like someone to pick up your donations, please call 608-635-7577.
Starting May 13, Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. — Poynette Library Bookmobile at Poynette Farmers Market
The Poynette Library is looking forward to visiting with residents at the Poynette Farmers Market, starting Saturday, May 13. Register for a library card, choose a free gift, and learn about library programs and bookmobile service opportunities.
Thursday, May 18, 2 p.m. — Real Estate Program with Paula Schmelzer Woodward
Join Paula to chat about the current market, prepping your home for sale, when it’s a good time to sell, the home selling process, market update, real estate forms, downsizing, and more.
Thursday, May 25, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — Adult Book Club Discussions: A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson.
Join the Poynette Library for a literary “Walk in the Woods” to discuss this book by author Bill Bryson. The awe-inspiring Appalachian Trail is the challenge before these amateur hikers. This humorous non-fiction read is sure to get you in the mood to hit the trail! Books are available for checkout at the library.
May 27-May29 — Poynette Library will be Closed for Wi-Fi Upgrade
Due to network servicing, Poynette Library will be closed May 27-29. There will be no public Wi-Fi available.
Monday May 29 — Closed: Memorial Day
The Poynette Library will be closed on Monday, May 29, in observance of Memorial Day, with solemn appreciation to the U.S. military personnel who’ve died while serving our country.
Starting June 5 — Summer Reading Program
Get Ready! The summer reading program begins on Monday, June 5 for registration week. Brochures will be available and sent home with Poynette Elementary and Middle School students in May. Detailed information will also be listed on the Poynette Library website.