September is library card sign-up month. Books, Wifi, meeting rooms, programs, online educational resources, faxing and copying, and much more. Invite your friends to get a library card today! #GetLibraryCarded
Ongoing Programs
Thursdays at 9:45 a.m. - Woodcarving for adults
Thursdays at 1 p.m. - Cribbage for adults
Tuesdays at 1 p.m. - Euchre for adults
September 3, 4, 5 - Closed
The Poynette Library will be closed Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5 for cleaning and the Labor Day holiday.
September 8 - Tech Q&A: Getting to Know Launchpads
Thursday Sept. 8, 3 p.m. - This month's topic will be "Getting to Know Launchpads" followed by a trouble-shooting question and answer session. Please bring your personal devices for this beginner's class on technology.
September 10 - Life Balance & Happiness
Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m. - Join Emily of True Self Coaching and Energetics as she discusses how to get clarity on what is out of balance and the steps you can take to be happier and more satisfied. The class will have time for personal reflection, time to write and sharing in the group. Please call 608-635-7577 to register.
September 13 - Preschool Storytime Begins Again
Tuesdays, starting Sept. 13, 10:30 a.m. - Join Ms. Katy for stories, songs, counting, letter sounds and playtime. Children ages 2 to 5, their caregivers and infant siblings are invited to attend.
September 15, 22, 29 - After School Activities for 5th and 6th Grade
Thursdays, Sept. 15, 22, and 29, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - We will be exploring robots, demolition techniques and stop motion animation for kids in grades 5 and 6. If interested, please call 608-635-7577 to register as space is limited.
September 15 - Bulbs and Tubers and Corms, Oh My!
Thursday, Sept. 15, 5:30 p.m. - Thing SPRING and add interest and color to your garden with bulbs, including tubers, corms, and rhizomes. Learn how to select, plant and care for these unique flowers, which will reward you with a rainbow of colors for years to come. Participants will receive bulbs for home planting. Registration is required; please call 608-635-7577.
September 19-30 - Plant Swap
Do you have extra houseplants? Poynette Library is having a Plant Swap. Bring your extra, healthy, potted houseplants to the library Sept. 19-24. Whatever is donated will be available for free to anyone who would like a new plant from Sept. 26-30
September 20 - Third Eye Tidy
Thursday, Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m. - Trista Michels, Certified Professional Organizer will instruct participants on the Konmari method to lower your stress by decluttering your space and live the life you love with joy and ease.
September 22 - Selling your Home in 2022 with Paula Schmelzer-Woodward
Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m. - Paula will discuss the home selling process, provide a market update, real estate terms, important documents, prepping your home for sale and when is the best time to sell. Call 608-635-7577 to register.
September 27 - After School Book Club for 5th & 6th Grade Students: The Maze of Bones
Tuesday, Sept. 27, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. - Readers will be blown away by the depth of history, adventure, plot twists and mystery in this story. Fifth and sixth grade students will need to check out a copy of the book from Poynette Library and read it prior to meeting for a book discussion, activities and snacks. Space is limited, so please register by calling 608-635-7577.