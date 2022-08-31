Poynette Library
The Poynette Area Public Library will receive a $3,000 grant as part of the American Library Association’s initiative, ‘Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries.’

September is library card sign-up month. Books, Wifi, meeting rooms, programs, online educational resources, faxing and copying, and much more. Invite your friends to get a library card today! #GetLibraryCarded

