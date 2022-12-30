It’s time to cozy up with a good book and join our Winter Reading Program. Register at the library or use the Beanstock app to participate. Each day you read, you earn a chance to win one of twelve $25 gift card prize packs.
January 2—Closed for New Year’s
January—Movie Night Bundles
During the month of January, when you check out a DVD, you will receive a Movie Night Bundle. It includes a hot cocoa drink mix and microwave popcorn pack. One bundle per person, per visit, please.
January 5, 5:30 p.m.—Writer’s Group: Intentional Persuasion
Aspiring and established writers are invited to join this supportive, informal, community group to pursue the craft of writing. The group will meet the first Thursday of each month. January’s discussion will be on intentional persuasion.
January 9-14 and 16-21—Jigsaw Puzzle Swap
We invite you to donate your extra jigsaw puzzles the week of January 9-14. Please disclose if the puzzle is missing any pieces with a sticky note on the cover. Then, during the week of January 16-21, everyone is invited to take home a new-to-you jigsaw puzzle.
January 9-21—Winter Guessing Jars
Guess how many candies are in the jars and you could win the jar and the candies! One guess per person, per day. Winners will be announced on January 23.
January 12, 5:30 p.m.—Adult Craft Night—Introduction to Woodcarving
Mark your calendar for this hands-on learning event hosted by the Capital Area Carvers. Patrons under 18 must have an adult with them. Registration is required: please call the library at 608-635-7577.
January 17, 10:30 a.m.—Preschool Storytime
Join Ms. Katy for stories, songs, counting, letter sounds, and playtime. Children ages 2 to 5, their caregivers and infant siblings are invited to attend on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m., starting Jan. 17.
January 19, 3:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.—Adult Book Club: The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin
A perilous blizzard, a schoolroom full of children and a midwestern community in mother nature’s grip set the stage for The Children’s Blizzard by Melanie Benjamin. Books are available for checkout at the library. Please join us for a friendly discussion of The Children’s Blizzard.
January 24, 9:45—11:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.—Free Vision Screenings by the Lake Wisconsin Lions Club
The Lake Wisconsin Lions Club will be offering free, confidential vision screenings to individuals of all ages using a specialized, screening device that could point to the need for further evaluation by a professional eye care specialist. Parent permission for minors is required.
January 24, 5:30 p.m.—Let’s Learn about Goat Grazing with HaakHagen Goat Grazing
Learn how to improve your property with goat grazing. Booke Hushagen will present interesting facts about goat husbandry and their grazing business with partner Greg Haak.
January 26, 5:30 p.m.—Selling Your Home in 2023 with Paula Schmelzer Woodward
Paula will present the home selling process, a market update, real estate terms, important documents, prepping your home for sale, and when it is a good time to sell. Please call the library to register.