The Village of Poynette Trick-or-Treat will be held Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at businesses featuring the Village of Poynette Chamber of Commerce trick-or-treat flyer posted.Neighborhood trick-or-treat will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.