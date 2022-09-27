Now through October 20 - Hope House Drop-off Site
Poynette Library is accepting donations on behalf of Hope House in Portage. A list of needed items can be found at the library or Hope House's Facebook page.
October and November - Donations Requested for Friends of Poynette Library Silent Auction
The Friends of Poynette Library are now accepting donations of new and slightly used items for their spectacular Silent Auction. The auction will run November 12 through December 3.
Thursday, October 6, 5:30 p.m. - Writers Group
Aspiring and established writers are invited to join this supportive, informal community group to pursue the craft of writing, share advice, provide peer editing, and discuss topics of interest.
October 10-15 - Free "Science in a Bag" Kit for Elementary and Middle School Students
We are pleased to announce our partnership with the 2022 Wisconsin Science Festival. Interested students can enter a drawing at the library to win one of 25 "Science in a Bag" kits.
Thursday, October 13, 3 p.m. - Tech Q&A: Northstar Digital Literacy
We will explore portions of the "Northstar Digital Literacy" website. Patrons can determine their individual areas of interest. Some examples are basic computer skills, email or Google Docs. Please bring your own device with you to program as hands-on demonstrations will take place.
Thursday, October 13, 5:30 p.m. - Adult Craft Night - Make a Gift Box
Adults and teens 16 and older are invited to join local artist, Lara Broadhurst, for an evening of crafting. All materials will be provided. Registration is limited, so please call 608-635-7577 to secure your spot.
Thursday, October 13, 5:30 p.m. - Life Balance & Happiness with Emily Wright, PCC of True Self Coaching and Energetics
Join Emily of True Self Coaching and Energetics as she discusses how to stay in balance. Please call 608-635-7577 to register.
October 10, 17, 24 at 3:30 p.m. - After School Activities for 5th and 6th Grade Students: Board Games
We will be playing Telestrations, Wits & Wagers, and Blank Slate on Mondays, October 10, 17, and 24, from 3:40 to 4:30 p.m. for kids in grades 5 and 6. Please call 608-635-7577 to register as space is limited.
Thursday, October 20, 3:00 and 5:30 p.m. - Adult Book Club: Big Stone Gap by Adriana Trigiani
Join us for a literary trip to the town of "Big Stone Gap." Books are available for checkout at the library and on the Libby app. Friendly discussions will be held at 3:00 and 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 20.
Saturday, October 22, 9:30 a.m. - Meet Dotty Sutfin, Quilter and Owner of Cattail Retreat
The Friends of Poynette Library invite you to their Annual Meeting followed by a presentation by Dotty Sutfin, quilter and owner of Cattail Retreat in Poynette. Refreshments will be served.
Thursday, October 27, 5:30 p.m. - Buying a Home in 2022 & Beyond with Paula Schmelzer-Woodward
Paula will discuss the home buying process, market update, interest rate information, things to consider when buying a home, real estate terms, forms and more.
Monday, October 31, 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. - Chamber of Commerce Trick or Treat Event
Poynette Area Public Library will be joining the Chamber of Commerce in its annual Trick or Treat event. The Poynette Library along with other local businesses will have treats for kids of all ages. (The Village of Poynette's residential trick or treat will be Monday, October 31 from 4-8 p.m.)