Next year, outdoors enthusiasts and nature lovers around Poynette can anticipate some upgrades to their favorite parks.
In October, the village board approved a new parks plan.
That concluded a lengthy process that started at the beginning of 2022 with surveys sent to community members about how they use their local parks, which 240 people responded to.
Prior to the village board adopting the plan, it also had to pass through both the Park and Recreation Commission and the Plan Commission.
This is the third time the village has adopted a Parks and Open Spaces Plan, with the last spanning 2018-2022.
Having a five-year park plan, while not required by anything statutory or regulatory, is required to be eligible for certain grants and funding sources, such as from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
From land acquisition to trail improvement projects, the plan is important for receiving grants that encourage outdoor recreation activities.
The DNR offers a range of grants every year, Poynette Director of Parks, Recreation, and Community Engagement Shamus O’Reilly told the Press.
One of those that the village is specifically interested in is the Recreational Trails Program (RTP).
“We are looking to do some trail maintenance, signage, things like that to make it easier to navigate the trail system,” O’Reilly said. “New park signage doesn’t seem like a major thing at first, but when you’re out there on the trails, it’s a big deal. It’s one of the things that people notice first.”
Other organizations offer grants to start new programming, or to fund the replacement or repair of playground equipment.
The surveys put out at the beginning of this year will help guide some of the park improvement projects over the next half-decade.
The Park and Recreation Commission will have a meeting early in the new year to break down priorities.
“One of biggest things we got a request for was updated or improved playground equipment, quiet walking spaces, and more trails,” O’Reilly said. “People love the trails that we have now and want to see more of them.”
At the top of the list is developing Colby Park. In the surveys, respondents asked for quiet spaces for reflection, and places to go out to sit in nature.
“Colby Park is currently just a green space that we’re looking at developing, it doesn’t get used for anything other than green space,” O’Reilly said. “We’d like to do something with that space, such as build a natural playground, or a nice nature area to go sit, and put some benches out there. I’m interested to see what will happen with Colby park. I like to see park spaces be used. There’s nothing wrong with green spaces, but when you have green space like that in a residential area, I think it’s important for it to improve people’s quality of life, such as having small pavilions for picnics or a playground. It’s important to use that space that you have.”
Other possible projects based on requests in the surveys include a full-size basketball court, and a joint tennis and pickleball court.
However, with any such projects, a challenge is figuring out which neighborhood to put them in and determining how new facilities could affect neighborhoods, O’Reilly said. A Parks and Open Spaces Plan, while seemingly benign, can cause controversy.
“There’s always opportunities to ruffle people's feathers,” O’Reilly said. “Such as with skate parks. Kids love skate parks, older folks don’t. We have to figure out how to safely put one in for kids to access, but so that it doesn't affect the neighborhood.”
Overall, the plan is more of an open-ended guideline to help O’Reilly and the Park and Recreation Commission think about what they want to achieve year-to-year.
As he is new to the position as of only seven months ago, that community input is especially important.
“Really anyone in the community could have had input, that’s why we had so many meetings—to offer opportunities to voice opinions,” he said. “It’s important for people to come to park commission meetings and voice opinions on what they want to see in the community. We do the best that we can with the information we have, so unless we hear from people, we can’t implement what people want to see in their community. Thank you to everyone who worked on this plan, ‘it takes a village’ as they say.”
There is a hard copy of the plan available at Village Hall for people to view. A copy of the plan is also available to the public through the Village website under the ‘Parks and Recreation’ page.