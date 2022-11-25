PattenNeal.JPG
Buy Now

Neal Patten

 Nicki Kohl

The Poynette Press has welcomed a new general assignment reporter to its staff. Neal Patten’s first day with the newspaper was Nov. 15. He will help cover a variety of topics for not only the Poynette newspaper, but the DeForest, Waunakee, and Lodi papers, as well.

He has a particular interest in writing in-depth feature stories, highlighting interesting community members and new local businesses.