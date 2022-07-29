The Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association (WFDA) acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of outgoing Board Member and Past President, Jenna M. Krenz, CFSP, of Portage.

In 2008, Jenna M. Krenz began her career with Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage & Poynette, WI, where she continues to serve the community as a Licensed Funeral Director and Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP).