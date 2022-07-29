The Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association (WFDA) acknowledges and appreciates the contributions of outgoing Board Member and Past President, Jenna M. Krenz, CFSP, of Portage.
In 2008, Jenna M. Krenz began her career with Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage & Poynette, WI, where she continues to serve the community as a Licensed Funeral Director and Certified Funeral Service Practitioner (CFSP).
She first became involved in the Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association through the WFDA Central District, which covers funeral homes in Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Marquette, Sauk, Green Lake and Columbia counties.
Jenna served on the WFDA Executive Board of Directors for five years. In 2018, Jenna held the office of the WFDA Secretary & Treasurer and in 2019, Vice President of the WFDA. In 2020, she served as President-Elect and in April 2020, she volunteered to become the funeral director liaison for the State of Wisconsin Covid Task Force.
During her Presidency in 2021, she strived to make sure all funeral directors had the Personal Protective Equipment needed to serve their communities and helped obtain priority vaccination status for funeral directors as vaccines became available. Her commitment to representing and serving funeral directors in Wisconsin during the pandemic was invaluable.
In 141 years of the WFDA, Jenna is the fourth female President and is one of the youngest to have served.
As the Immediate Past President in 2022, she was instrumental in creating the first Professional Women’s Conference for funeral directors in Wisconsin. She continues to serve as the Chairperson for WFDA Professional Women’s Conference Committee, as well as the WFDA Annual Convention Committee.
Jenna also serves as the Secretary of the WFDA Leadership Development Foundation. This WFDA Leadership Development Foundation was established in 2021 to advance the profession of funeral service and support the continuing education and leadership development of member funeral directors.