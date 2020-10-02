Two Poynette students were among the spring 2020 graduates from St. Olaf College, located in Northfield, Minnesota.
Marissa Wolff and Tori Wright both earned degrees. Wright, a Poynette High School graduate, majored in Russian, while Wolff — who attended McFarland High School — majored in Political Science.
One of the nation's leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by tradition.
