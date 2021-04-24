Poynette’s Destiny Morter is a part of the Ripon College’s class of 2021 and will be graduating in May. Morter is majoring in Educational Studies (Middle Childhood/Early Adolescence) with a minor in Adapted Physical Education. Her parents are Nathan and Rebecca Morter.
Destiny Morter plans to pursue a master's degree in special education.
"One of the most important lessons that I learned through my college experience was self-driven perseverance and determination," Morter said in a school news release. "My favorite memory was being a part of the women's basketball team. Being able to travel and play the sport you love with your teammates is an amazing experience."
Ripon College, founded in 1851, is Wisconsin's best-value private college and a national leader in liberal arts education, devoted to ensuring every student realizes their unique potential. Ninety-six percent of alumni are employed, in graduate school or student-teaching within six months.
