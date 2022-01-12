The Green Stem Florals & Gifts has run out of storage space at its 126 N. Main Street location in Poynette. There was a limited amount to begin with.
In order to solve this problem, owner Shawntel Sandstrom reached out to Poynette Library Director Jodi Bailey to see if she could rent a space in the basement of the library — space that the library is not currently using, nor will need, at least through 2022.
There are a lot of seasonal items that Sandstrom cannot store in her shop with the limited space.
Village Board approval is needed on this topic because the village owns the building that houses the library. Unanimous approval was given at its Jan. 10 meeting.
Sandstrom addressed the Board in public comment prior to the approval.
“I’ve been at my store for a year and it’s quickly grown,” she said. “I have my own things like the flowers and such, but I also have consignment items. Right now, I have 30 individual artists. … I have run out of space.”
Sandstrom added that she doesn’t want to move to a bigger location because she loves her spot along Main Street. She’s talked to others about getting a space, but feels the library is the best option because of its close proximity.
Bailey already has spoken with the Library Board, which said to create a policy that allows for one renter at a time. Bailey and Village Attorney Chris Hughes worked together and came up with a sublease agreement.
The basement space Sandstrom will rent is 10-foot by 24-foot. Sandstrom is allowed to store things from her business and nothing else at the fee of $50 per month. The agreement shall expire on Dec. 31, unless otherwise terminated earlier. The library, or village, is will not be responsible for any damage that may occur to Sandstrom’s storage material.
Reserve Class B liquor license
The Board unanimously approved the village ordinance specifying additional standards and procedures for the approval and issuance of a Reserve “Class B” liquor license. The village is able to issue this type of license due to the growth shown as a result of the 2020 U.S. Census.
When the village issues its allotment of regular Class B liquor licenses, it will have the option to issue a Reserve Class B license.
The Reserve license costs $500 — the same as the regular Class B license — but an additional one-time charge of $10,000 may be applied as an issuance fee. An exception for the large fee is waived if the bona fide establishment has been situated and incorporated within the state for at least six years.
Because the village is anticipating more than one person applying for the Reserve license, Hughes looked at how other municipalities handle the situation. He referenced Fond du Lac to the Board, which has a list of checks and balances added that could be added to the established protocol of the village. In addition to the normal background checks, the village approved the use of these factors:
— Character of applicant, agent, managerial personnel, and owners;
— Experience and history of applicant and manager in operating a licensed establishment;
— History of premises;
— Design, type, and size of the proposed establishment;
— Proximity to other licensed establishments;
— Proximity to residential buildings or areas;
— Ability of Police Department to ensure public safety at this location;
— Physical condition of building/premises;
— Compatibility of proposed use with neighborhood;
— Zoning and land use considerations;
— Possible import on property values; and
— Economic development considerations.
When more than one application is received, it allows the village to rank the establishments and give priority.
“This sets the standards to get more information, and anticipates that the village will get more than one person interested,” Hughes said. “It will be in everyone’s best interest for it to be this way. It’s better than it being first-come first-serve.”
Village President Diana Kaschinske added, “It’s been such a long time since Poynette has been able to get this, and that clarity is great.”
ATVs/UTVs not legal quite yet on Poynette roadways
Driving ATVs/UTVs on village roads is not legal just yet. Director of Public Works Scott Gorman noted that sign posts are installed on village roads, but the holdup is because the county needs to know exactly where its signs are. Gorman said they are waiting for the county to put posts up in those locations.
When all signs are posted in the proper location, then ATVs and UTVs will be legal on village roads. An ordinance on golf cart use within the village will first be brought before the Committee of the Whole during its February meeting.