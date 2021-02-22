The Poynette Plan Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for the building at 1000 Links Drive. It’s what used to be the old clubhouse for the once-called Pauquette Pines Golf Course. The building also housed the course’s pro shop, a restaurant and bar, and a banquet hall.
Pauquette Pines went out of business about 13 years ago, with Mike and Carla Housner taking over in late 2009 and renaming the course Shepherds Meadow. The building at 1000 Links Drive was never used by the current golf course, or the Housners.
Ryan and Jenny Radewan, of Black Dog Investment Group LLC, and owners of the property, submitted an application for a CUP under the rezoning designation of B-3 Neighborhood Commercial. The CUP covers “Indoor Commercial Entertainment and Dining,” as the Radewans have indicated plans for possible division of the inside space to allow for multiple tenants of the building. The uses that could be utilized are spaces for offices, a reception area, a small restaurant, an event center for small get-togethers and/or a possible fitness center. Major exterior renovations to the building are not anticipated.
The Plan Commission approved the conditional use permit by a 4-0 vote at a Feb. 16 meeting — with some members of the Commission not in attendance. A public hearing was held prior to the vote, with a few neighbors in attendance.
Village Administrator Martin Shanks, and the Plan Commission, feel that the Radewans plan and vision for the building fall in line with what the specific ordinance states.
“Nothing (of concern) jumps out at me. Everything is meeting the ordinances, or plans to,” Commission member Tyler Johnson said.
Shanks said that state legislature made a change within the overall process with situations like these about four years ago. He said the legislature “had the brilliant idea” to make a state statute — Wis. Stat. 62.23(7)(de) under Act 67 — that basically said if an applicant for a CUP meets all requirements and conditions in an ordinance, then municipalities are compelled to approve the resolution in question.
“They seem that they are willing to work with Martin,” Johnson said of the Radewans. “It would seem unfair, when they meet all the requirements, that they hit a roadblock. There’s a reason why these ordinances exist. To me, they are doing everything to meet those requirements.”
Shanks said that the property is already zoned for commercial and that the permit was drafted to be specific for the few mentioned uses. He added that if the Radewans want something different, they’d have to come back and go through the process of acquiring a CUP again.
In the current circumstance, Village Planner Mark Roffers stated in a memo that the Radewan’s proposal meets the definition of “Indoor Commercial Entertainment and Dining” under the Village’s zoning ordinance. These uses are allowed in the B-3 Neighborhood Commercial zoning district only by conditional use permit. The Radewan’s proposal meets, or they have agreed to meet all of the Village’s requirements.
Roffers added that the building and adjacent golf course are served by a joint parking lot that crosses a parcel owned by the Radewans, and two parcels owned by Shepherds Meadow LLC — the latter of which also includes a storage building. A recorded easement agreement provides for shared parking and assured access to the golf course via the Links Drive driveway at the north end of the parking lot. The Radewans have collaborated with Shepherds Meadow LLC on a parking lot re-striping plan, which shows 112 proposed parking spaces — including what appears to be five handicapped spaces. Roffers reviewed the entire plan and saw no cause for concerns regarding the application either.
The Commission would also like to see the building in use again.
“Right now, it’s a waste of what was a nice building,” Commission member Alan Ammerman said.
Ryan Radewan said that people have approached him, and his wife, about the potential space, but they did not want to commit to anything before they were granted the necessary CUP. He said they plan to reduce the maximum occupancy of the building, too. When the building operated as a restaurant, the capacity was 350 people, but the Radewans plan to have the maximum occupancy being a little more than 100.
Biggest concerns for neighbors
A couple of neighbors of the property voiced their concerns at a public hearing during the meeting. The main concerns were not wanting a business that operated like it did in the past.
Eric Tschida, who lives directly next to 1000 Links Drive, submitted an email to the Commission that stated he can hear most of the conversations that occur outside the golf course now. He did not like how the previous business operated late into the nights. He and other neighbors aren’t opposed to a fitness center or other small businesses that operate during normal business hours. What they are opposed to is a small restaurant or other venue that has events late into the night in which people can loiter and cause unnecessary noise.
Another fear is that the current parking lot will not be large enough to accommodate the golf course and possible new businesses as well during busy parts of the day. Noise pollution and extra traffic hazards — spill-over parking on the streets — were also concerns because of the children in the neighborhood. Neighbors were also worried about patrons of the new businesses leaving trash around, which would find its way into the neighboring yards.
“At the end of the day, the neighborhood of 1000 Links Drive is a quiet and peaceful one. We hope it stays that way,” Tschida’s email concluded.
Linda Burgenske also submitted an email to the Commission opposing the possible CUP of the property. Burgenske wasn’t opposed to a small commercial business like a gym or a small shop being in the neighborhood, as the hours “are generally consistent with what would be appropriate for people living within that neighborhood.” She added that traffic from those businesses would not impact residents — especially children — as much as it would with a restaurant or social venue.
To address concerns, Shanks noted that there is to be no alcohol outside a restaurant or event venue, as per the CUP. Also, if there is outdoor seating with a potential restaurant, it is to be at 25% of the indoor capacity. The overall capacity of the building would never exceed about 128 people, per the Radeans, even with the possibility of multiple tenants. Potential dumpsters will be fenced in and all exterior lighting will be shielded as to not disrupt neighbors. Shanks also noted that once businesses are established, and legitimate concerns and issues continue, the CUP can always be pulled by the village.
“Everything was built into the draft resolution,” Shanks said.
