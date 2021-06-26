The Poynette Plan Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the property located at 500 Park Street. The approval came at its June 22 meeting.
The property is zoned industrial, but a proposed business by Steve Tjugum would fall under a different category. Tjugum would move his Landscape Innovation business to the property, which would now be zoned for “Agricultural-relate use” under the CUP. An outdoor storage and warehouse would also be permitted for uses of contractors storage yards or landscaping material.
Landscaping Innovation is a landscape contracting and sales operation. It has three full-time employees with expansion likely. Material deliveries would be estimated at three times per week at the property. There is a 2,700 square foot metal-sided office/shop building proposed — with future expansion to the east — two driveways on Park Street, a paved parking lot for six vehicles with one of the driveways, and a 46,636 square foot graveled outdoor storage yard. Stormwater will be directed and managed at the southwest corner of the site.
In the initial plans, the 46,600 square feet of storage yard would contain about 15-20 “bunks” to store the various types of materials. Also a small pond along Park Street would aid the “building setback” area, as well as be an added aesthetic.
Village Engineer Kory Anderson, who was sitting in for Village Planner Mark Roffers during the meeting, said that screening is very important for the proposed outdoor storage, especially is there is future residential planned across Park Street.
Commission member Tyler Johnson was concerned with the word “miscellaneous” storage in the plan, which he said “leaves things open-ended” and is “pretty vague.”
Tjugum said storage would only be standard day-to-day materials, some trucks and skid steers.
Members Jerry Burke and Alan Amerman said they had no big issues with how things were presented to them on June 22, knowing that things will come back to the commission later in the process via a site plan.
Member Joanne Morales wanted to make sure that all vehicles that would be coming in and out for deliveries fell within the weight capacities for the village roads. Burke said that Park Street serves industrial businesses, so the street is basically a truck route, able to handle the accompanying weight loads that may come onto Landscaping Innovation’s property.
Morales also asked Tjugum what materials would be stored, and he responded by saying it would mostly be decorative stone, landscaping mulch and other similar materials.
There was a concern with noise from the business using the trucks and other equipment, but Tjugum noted that a lot of the newer equipment he has is “pretty quiet.”
Tjugum added that some of his older equipment may be louder, but shouldn’t cause much, if any, distraction. Burke noted that the building of certain walls (screening) around the exterior of the property, along with the several bunkers being placed should detract most, if not all, of the accompanying noise.
There were also some concerns about the overall look to the exterior of the property. Tjugum noted that there would be “curb appeal” to his business, rather than it being an “eye sore” because he wants a positive feel as he hopes to serve village residents. He said he lives in Poynette, coaches youth teams, so he is “invested in the community in more than one way.”
Member Tim Pahman also wondered about the hours that Tjugum planned to keep for his business. Tjugum said he plans for the typical 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week and possibly 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays, to further allow the public to purchase materials.
“You can’t build anything worse than what is already there,” Pahman said.
Public hearing
Prior to the discussion and voting, a public hearing was held as adjacent property owners were notified of the matter.
Kim Sopha was the lone person to speak at the public hearing, as his business will be adjacent to the new one. He said the proposed screening — or boarding of the property — is inadequate, and that the proposed arborvitae hedges “need to go away.”
Sopha didn’t agree with the style of building proposed, but added that the area would be “no worse than it is now.” He was concerned about the property now, and the storage of semi-trailers and other storage containers that have “just moved around” over the years. He said he thought that the village “was missing the boat” with the property, and should be “holding out for a daycare.”
Sopha’s concern over the semi trailers will be a topic on a future committee of the whole meeting as the board would have to change ordinances for the whole village, instead of singling out just one property.