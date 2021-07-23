The site plan that will have Landscape Innovations LLC move to Poynette was unanimously approved by the Plan Commission at its July 20 meeting.
At its June meeting, the Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for “Agriculture-related” business in an area that is zoned Industrial. Under the CUP, the categories allowed on site include greenhouses and garden centers, along with outdoor storage and wholesaling including contractors’ outdoor storage yards and landscaping materials yard.
Steve Tjugum attended the meeting on behalf of the business, which his family owned and operated. Landscape Innovations is a landscape contracting and sales operation. It currently has three full-time employees, but expansion is likely. Currently, Landscape Innovations is based out of Madison.
Once in Poynette, the business will be located at 500 Park Street, and the lot is slightly over 80,000 square feet, or about 1.84 acres. More than half of the property will be for a proposed outdoor storage yard, which will take up about 46,600 square feet. There will various deliveries on site, estimated to only be about three times per week.
A total of eight parking spots will be on site, with one handicap space. Two signs are proposed — one monument sign at the water feature location outside the entrance, and one general wall-mounted sign facing west on the building. The monument sign will be part of the water feature and screening component from the Park Street view perspective.
The site plan has 30 proposed bunkers within the outdoor storage yard — ranging from 10-by-20 feet, to 20-by-30 feet, to a 52-by-52 foot — to store various landscaping materials like mulch, topsoil and salt.
There will be two driveways that access Park Street — one to the south of the Alexis Trail cutout and one to the north. Each driveway will be 24-feet wide, but the approach will make it 10-feet wider. The driveways will be gated, and closed and locked during non-business hours. A screened dumpster area will be on the east side of the property, and will also be gated.
The space used will be at the appropriate setback distances from the property line — 15 feet back of the north and south lines, and 30 feet back of the east and west lines. A stormwater management area will located at the southwest corner of the property along Park Street, with all the runoff on the property flowing toward that spot.
One 2,700-square-foot building will be on the south side of the property, with office space taking up 400 square feet. The rest will be used for trucks and other equipment and materials.
There will be a large berm along Park Street — between the two driveways — for added screening, with the water feature, business sign and various plants and trees. Landscaping for this site will include a variety of features to highlight the landscaping business. A central water feature including quarry or field stone perimeter will likely make up the majority of the raised berm with a 2-foot by 40-foot business sign which will be approximately two-feet high. This will effectively screen the front of the property by approximately 7 feet in elevation, with six perimeter spruce trees at each gate post along the northwest corner of the berm.
The south line of the site will be screened with the proposed building. Tree islands will backset the proposed stormwater management facility. The building will be lined with rock mulch and the west building line will be featured with small foundational landscaping. A line of arborvitae tree is proposed to screen the south view of the yard area.
The north property line currently has several mature trees along the property line (mostly on the subject site) that will remain as a natural barrier.
Grading and drainage match the proposed storm water management plan, as well as the proposed landscaping features. A separate stormwater management and erosion control plan meets both DNR and village requirements.
The Board also approved an amendment to an ordinance within the Village Municipal Code regarding post-construction runoff.
The previous ordinance began by stating, “Best Management Practices (BMPs) shall be employed to maintain or reduce the 1-year, 24-hour; and the 2-year, 24-hour post-construction peak runoff discharge rates to the 1-year, 24-hour; and the 2-year, 24-hour pre-development peak runoff discharge rates, respectively, or to the maximum extent practicable.”
The amendment adds “the 10-year, 24-hour; the 25-year, 24-hour; and the 100-year, 24-hour” to each part of the previous ordinance.