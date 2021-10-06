The Poynette Area Public Library is set to celebrate its 80th anniversary on Friday, Oct. 15. The celebration will run during the library’s hours of operation, from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., there will be a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the addition of a pergola located behind the library.
Library Director Jodi Bailey has invited Library Board President Jason Koopmans and Village Administrator Craig Malin to say a few words.
All are invited to help the library celebrate its milestone anniversary throughout the day by stopping in and joining the fun. Refreshments and door prizes will be provided by the Friends of the Poynette Library.
The Library is also hosting some new adult programs throughout the end of the year. They are as follows:
Unbook Club
Think of this as an opportunity to share and receive ideas for new books, podcasts and television shows relating to a specific theme. Bring your ideas, be ready to share and have a pencil ready for all the new ideas.
Thursday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m.: Favorites of all time
Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.: Favorite holiday/winter selections
Finding Your Roots: Beginning Genealogy Research
Local historian, Lynn Hanson, will lead two, introductory, informational courses on genealogy research using the library's free www.ancestry.com site. Each class will cover the same material. Registration is available by visiting the library's website or calling 635-7577.
Thursday, Oct. 21 at 2 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m.
Adult Book Club
This is a forum for patrons to broaden their literary experiences with open and friendly discussions at the library. Book discussions will be scheduled approximately once a month. Books will be pre-ordered and available for checkout at the library.
Thursday, Oct. 28 at 2 p.m.: “The Widows” by Jess Montgomery (A gift card to the BP will be awarded to a random discussion participant.)
Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.: “800 Grapes” by Laura Dave (A gift card to Rock 'n' Wool Winery will be awarded to a random discussion participant.)
Thursday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m.: “Whitethorn Woods” by Maeve Binchy
Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m.: “The Cold Millions” by Jess Walter
Craft Night
Now led by a variety of local artists, Craft Night is back for patrons 16 and older. The first session will be Nov. 4 at 6 p.m., followed by monthly sessions in 2022. Please call 635-7577 to register.
Technology Q & A
Starting on Nov. 4 at 2 p.m., and then on the second Thursdays of each month, we will be offering a short technology lesson, followed by a Question and Answer session for advice on your tech devices.
Writers Group
Interested and aspiring writers are invited to join this new group. The initial meeting will discuss goals of the group. The group meets on Thursday, Nov.18 at 2 p.m.