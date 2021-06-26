The Village of Poynette created new zoning ordinances in 2017. The board of zoning appeals (BZA) has not met in four years, until finally meeting again June 23. The purpose was to discuss the variance application submitted by Belco Vehicle Solutions LLC for expansion to their building.
With the BZA not meeting for such a long time, it “means the zoning ordinances have worked well,” said Village Planner Mark Roffers. He added that changing things in 2017 was meant to limit variance activity.
Now, Belco Vehicle Solutions plans to expand its business with a roughly 72-foot-by-56-foot addition to the north, and attaching it to the current building, while removing a small garage currently on the northwest side of the property. The addition would double the size of the indoor space that Belco has to utilize.
The company was established in 2010 by co-owners Tony Belay and Ben Colrud. The business specializes in outfitting emergency vehicles with graphics and all other necessary equipment from emergency lights and sirens to radio/video systems, computer systems and much more.
The BZA unanimously approved the ordinance variations, with further site plans needing to be approved by the plan commission, and later the village board. Roffers gave four options for the BZA to consider. The board chose the Alternative-1 option, which states that the BZA feels all the criteria for granting variances has been met via the proposal. In that option, the following variances have been granted:
— Minimum principal setback requirements, to enable a 20-foot street side yard setback and an 11-foot rear and interior side yard setback;
— Maximum driveway width requirement, to enable a 145-foot wide driveway opening on Northern Court (existing plus proposed); and
— Requirement that all additions to nonconforming structures comply with the current setback requirements of the I-Industrial zoning district.
With the expansion of Belco, much of the curb and gutter would be removed from Northern Court to allow access to the new garage doors facing the street. Belco would also add an asphalt driveway on the east side of the building, and keep all the current asphalt areas intact.
There would be three variances to Chapter 225 of the Zoning Municipal Code — Articles 5 (density, intensity and bulk regulations), 9 (general performance standards, width of driveways) and 12 nonconforming lots, uses, structures and sites). Roffers addressed each in his report.
Article 5 states that the village’s normal minimum principal building setbacks in the I-Industrial zone are — front and street yard (30 feet), interior side yard (15 feet), and rear yard (30 feet).
“Because the subject property is addressed on North Street, by definition the north yard is the rear yard,” Roffers noted.
The proposed setbacks are — street yard (20 feet, a 10-foot variance), interior side yard (11 feet, a 4-foot variance), and rear and north yard (11 feet, a 19-foot variance).
Article 9 states that the village normally allows a maximum driveway width of 40 feet for all non-residential uses, as measured at the street right-of-way. Access drives may add up to an additional 5 feet (45 feet total).
Belco is proposing to pave the existing gravel surface along Northern Court, near the northwest corner of the property. Also, Belco is proposing to remove about 55 feet of existing curb on Northern Court.
“Such action would result in a conditional curb opening along Northern Court of approximately 145 feet, resulting in a 100-foot variance request,” Roffers wrote.
“I think we open the curb up as much as possible and as necessary right now,” BZA member Troy Hornback said, adding that by doing so, it would prevent Belco from coming back when more space is needed.
Finally, Article 12 states that the village allows that “any lawful nonconforming structure may be allowed to be extended, enlarged, reconstructed, moved, or structurally altered, provided that said extension, enlargement, reconstruction, movement or alteration complies with the setback and building requirements of the zone, except for the existing nonconformance.”
Roffers states that the “existing shop” building on the property is a nonconforming structure because it does not meet the current street side-yard setback of 30 feet along Northern Court (setback is 21.3 feet).
Belco’s overall property is small within an industrial zone (less than 19,000 square feet). It is the smallest piece of land zoned I-Industrial throughout the entire village. Roffers noted that all other industrial parcels on or around North Street are four times bigger.