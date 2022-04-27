A group of Poynette area business owners, and other community members, gather at Hometown Bank in Poynette for a Business After Five event. The bank and the Poynette Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored the event.
A small group of local business owners and community members gathered in the lobby of Poynette’s Hometown Bank after business hours on Wednesday, April 20.
The event, sponsored by the bank and the Poynette Area Chamber of Commerce (PACC) was the first of what hopes to be many similar events in the future.
“The whole idea is to network,” said Lyn Koenig, PACC Secretary. “The Chamber has grown immensely in the last 3-5 years. This is to network and rub elbows with the business community. And it gives businesses a chance to highlight and showcase themselves.”
With the growing number of members in the Poynette Area Chamber of Commerce, it wants to be able to showcase its businesses, allowing them to mingle, especially after the busy work hours.
The Poynette Chamber of Commerce has held events like this in the past, but it has been several years since the last one. Koenig and PACC Vice President Shelley Miller both agree that the last event might have been held in 2017, before both of them were on the PACC Board of Directors. Miller is also owner/broker at Turning Point Realty.
“This is to make people aware (of certain businesses) and to support those businesses and see the faces,” Miller said of the Business After Five event.
Koenig added that she can envision events like the one on April 20 happening much more throughout the year.
“I could see this eventually being a monthly thing,” Koenig said.
Hometown Bank offered up its space on April 20, with others have already offered to head future events, according to Koenig. Food and beverages were provided at Hometown Bank, as were complimentary items for anyone to take. A small raffle was also held for a lawn chair, with the entry being a business card.
All future events could be different as to what is provided.
“We’ll leave that up to the businesses,” Koenig said.
Over the last few years, the PACC saw how close-knit of a community Poynette is. Having ‘Business After Five’ events be a more common occurrence will only help strengthen that bond.
“Through COVID, we learned that the community is close with one another, and this is another way to get to know each other,” Koenig said.