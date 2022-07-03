On Thursday, July 14, the area outside Poynette Village Hall may look a little chaotic, but there will be no cause for alarm toward the general public.
Village Hall will take part in a Hazardous Material Response Training exercise, that will consume the entire business day. The building will remain open for anyone to conduct normal business, if needed.
The exercise will begin at 7 a.m. when a mysterious package is seen sitting outside the building when staffers arrive. A 911 call is soon to follow, setting up a chain of response and action. A complete fictional scenario has been set up, with various emergency agencies coming into Poynette to help defuse the situation.
The agencies scheduled to be part of the exercise include the Poynette Police Department, the Poynette-Dekorra Fire and EMS departments, a Civil Support Team (CST), the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI, and others.
According to the Master Scenario List, provided by Sgt. Nathan Stillings of the 54th WMD Civil Support Team, the goal of the exercise is to “conduct a HazMat/WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction) exercise between the 54th CST and partner agencies with all additional support provided by partner agencies. The approach should be slow and methodical to focus on improvement on processes and coordination with partner agencies.”
The overall training exercise is scheduled to end sometime between 4-6 p.m. that day.