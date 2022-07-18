This print out shows a potential Tax Incremental Financing (TIF) District for the village of Poynette. Village officials continue to discuss the options for a TID in the village. Members of the community, and business owners, are invited to a discussion at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 25 to talk about the potential TID.
The meeting will take place prior to the Village Board meeting at 6 p.m., where results of a feasibility study will be shared by Ehlers — the village’s financial advidors. The results will indicate if the village can successfully operate a TID over the next 20 years.
Village staff will be on hand to answer questions about what a TID is, and why the creation of one could start growth and improvements within the village.
The notion to create a TID comes directly from the potential West Ridge subdivision development. However, the village wants to use that development as the driving force to make Poynette better in the future, using the income from the TID to help fund various improvement projects throughout the village.