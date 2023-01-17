For a Poynette business owner focused on providing healing products and services, prioritizing her own health over her profits became critical last year.
Putting her health first led Becky Jo Calhoun to the difficult decision to close down the storefront for her business, Holistic Healing Wellness Clinic, at 1000 Links Drive, just a year after she had relocated to Poynette from Portage, where she had operated for two years prior.
While initially excited to bring her business to the community in which she lived and her kids were going to school, the excitement took an unexpected turn when Calhoun caught COVID-19 in April last year—a case so bad she said it nearly killed her.
“I spent the rest of 2022 trying to come back from that, it wasn’t good for business,” Calhoun said. “I wasn’t well enough to work full time so in between that and inflation, the economy and how expensive it is to purchase things to make my products at the level I was making them, it became increasingly difficult. That was stressful.”
Through Wholeistic Healing, Calhoun offers healing modalities including HeartMath, Reiki and massage therapy, as well as wellness consultations. She says she helps address people’s physical pain, emotional pain, PTSD and trauma, as well as offers spiritual counseling.
The business also sells homemade cosmetics including lip balms, bath salts, face care products, aromatherapy sprays, roll-on essential oils, and elderberry syrup.
It was those cosmetic products that she found increasingly difficult to affordably source the ingredients for as 2022 wore on.
“I have raised my prices and that doesn’t go over well in a small town,” she said.
Getting deathly ill allowed her some time to reflect on the best path forward for her business and she decided that she no longer needed to have a brick and mortar store, and could do everything online through her website. She’s still going to make products, just not to the level that she was before she got sick.
She has her staples she will always make—elderberry syrup, lavender lotion, a pain salve called Holistic Heat which acts like an all-natural Icy Hot, and her essential oil roll-ons which she says help with ailments including fibromyalgia and migraines.
“Those are the basics everyone depends on, so those I won’t stop making,” she said.
She ships her products all over the United States as well as makes deliveries to the local area.
As she works as a chaplain for the Poynette Police Department and is active in the community in other ways, Calhoun said she’s downsizing her business to part time instead of full time.
“It’s been a really difficult ebb and flow. Running the business, I needed to be there full time, I didn’t have anyone else,” she said. “In April literally into June last year I was barely able to get out of bed, it was bad, so the store was closed a lot of the time. When people wanted things, there was nothing I could do about it when I wasn’t feeling good. After that, trying to come back to full time work was not feasible for me. I had to make a very very tough decision, it was very hard, I hope I made the right decision.”
“At the same time, I have to focus on getting better,” she added.
It was in August that she finally came around and started to slowly take back on a few clients each week to build back up her healing and wellness clientele. She wants to have the same number of clients as she did before getting sick, and now that she’s free of a storefront she can return to making house calls again, something she had to minimize with the shop.
Besides for continuing to make select products and taking custom orders, she also still offers both remote and in-person healing, energy work and wellness services out of her home. She is continuing to make local deliveries, as well. She hopes by midsummer to begin offering classes and healing circles again. Where she will host those events has yet to be determined.
“But in terms of having a storefront—that part of it I just can’t afford to keep going,” she said.
Fortunately, despite having signed a three-year lease for the space—which operated out of the former clubhouse/restaurant/pro shop/banquet hall of Pauquette Pines Golf Course, which ceased operations around 2008—owners Ryan and Jenny Radewan have put the building up for sale, so she was released from her lease.
Calhoun is seeking a new space for her in-person services, as she prefers to separate her work from her home, so she only wants to operate out of the latter temporarily.
In the final weeks of her storefront’s operations, she said she received a lot of support from community members, clients, and customers to shop and stock up on their favorite things and say goodbye.
“I told them I’m not leaving, just leaving behind having a brick and mortar shop after almost three years,” she said. “When I first opened a storefront in Portage in 2019, things were a lot cheaper. Pre-COVID people were also different. There was a significant shift after COVID shut down my business for a few months, it crippled me. I was really working hard even to just keep it going after that. It’s not been an easy few years here. But I absolutely believe in what I do and the results I have seen people have and the positive impact my products and services have had on people — that motivates me to keep going forward.”
Though she added that she’s still feeling sad and processing the emotions of her decision.
“I’m not sure what will unfold yet, whatever is meant to be will unfold for me and my business,” she said.
Before opening in Portage, Wholeistic Healing had been around for almost a decade as Calhoun would travel around taking her products and services to different wellness fairs. Those fairs took her to Madison, Beaver Dam, Tomah, Milwaukee, Wausau, and into illinois.
She also planned and executed fairs in Lodi—the last one she facilitated there being in 2018. She hopes to bring those back to Lodi now that she will have more free time.
Calhoun also published her second book last year in November, which is a 33-day healing journal called “Becoming A Butterfly.” She is currently facilitating a daily workshop based on the book. It began Jan. 1 and has 13 participants. She’s now in the process of writing her third book.
Though her primary dream for 2023 is to offer womens’ circles and healing from trauma groups.
While she’s still feeling the effects of COVID-19 and said it made her become diabetic, she is taking life one day at a time and doing the best she can to take care of herself.
“I will take time to take care of myself so that I can take care of people fully again,” she said. “I think that not having the storefront is definitely going to open things up a lot. When you’re stuck in one spot, you’re only serving that community mostly. I can serve a lot more people now. Walking away from the brick and mortar store—as hard of a decision that was and as much as it hurt my heart to do—it’s given me time to take care of myself. That’s something I have to do if I’m to take care of other people.”