The administration of the Poynette School District proposed a new mitigation plan for the district at the School Board meeting on Dec. 20, one that they want put into effect at the start of the second semester — Jan. 3.
When students return from winter break, face coverings would become “highly recommended,” rather than required for K-12 students and all district staff.
The Board approved the plan by a 5-1 vote. Member Ruth Ann Lee was not at the night’s meeting.
There is still a plan if an uptick of COVID positive cases is seen specifically within any of the district buildings amongst students and staff. That is a change from looking at the entire population of the district’s boundaries.
“There is a matrix to bring masks back,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said. “We’ll be using internal numbers to decide that. This is more granular and more intense.”
Each of the three schools will have a limit on how many unique cases per 14-day period would be allowed until masks became “required” again.
“I like that things are focused in the buildings, and not the district population,” Board member Jody Bartnick said.
A unique case was described as follows: if there are three children from the same family, who all attend the same school and become COVID positive, it counts as just one unique case for the school, instead of three, as it is from just one household. If the children attend different schools, it counts as one unique case per that school.
“I like that because if four kids go visit grandma and come back and get sick, it’s one case,” Stewart said.
The middle and high school would each need four unique cases reported within a 14-day period to have masks required for a short period of time. The elementary school would need five cases in a 14-day period.
“Those unique cases would trigger masks for 10 days,” Shappell said.
There were nine overall positive cases in the district during the week of Dec. 13, 15 during the week of Dec. 6, and 11 during the week of Nov. 29. The nine previous weeks had seen three cases or lower, minus the eight seen during the week of Nov. 15. Through Dec. 21, there have been 126 cases reported to the district.
Under the new mitigation, the district’s 4K programs would still adhere to the old guidelines, however, following the CDC and DHS protocols since 4-year olds are still not eligible for COVID vaccinations.
Also, if any school in the district ever saw 15% of students reporting two or more COVID symptoms and/or is identified as a close contact within any given 7-day period, masks would be required for that particular building. In that scenario, using PES as an example, about 60 kids would need to have reported symptoms for that to happen.
“If there are 60 kids out with any illness, that’s a problem,” Shappell said. “There’s certain things the county pays attention to.”
He added that outbreaks of other illnesses have nearly shut down Poynette schools before.
“The 15% is like that pressure-release valve,” Shappell said.
All buildings will be required to wear face coverings for 10 calendar days if 15 or more cases are reported across district buildings within a 7-day period. All co-curriculars will follow the same procedures.
There was one stipulation in the plan that led to Sally Stewart voting against the overall plan. If or when the district population (school district boundaries) reported an 80% vaccination rate, all the above measures would be completely withdrawn.
“I’m uncomfortable with when at 80%, everything goes away,” she said, adding that people can still contract COVID after being fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, Dec. 20, Shappell said about 66% of the district’s overall population was fully vaccinated. That number grew to 69% when factoring in all those who have received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
“It will take a while for us to get to 80% (if we ever get there),” Shappell said. “We thought, if we hit this (the 80%), do we need all the other layers of our mitigation?”
Parents and families would also have the option to “test to stay,” which would allow their children to stay in school after a close contact if they test negative that same day. Instead of going to quarantine, families can choose to have their children tested. If the test is negative, the student may go back to class, but remain masked for the rest of the day.
“It allows more kids to stay in school,” Shappell said.
Director of Student Services David Fischer noted that the testing would be done by a third party and would be free of charge to the district.
Shappell said the district’s data tracker — which is posted on its website, identifying the combined number of students and staff that reported a positive case — now won’t tell the whole story because the district will internally keep track of cases in each building. Because of the size of the schools and district, and posting cases by school, it could be easy for the community to determine which individuals have COVID. The district would like to keep all health information as private as possible.
“We will keep track of the unique cases, but will not share that information (on the website),” Shappell said.
Shappell did note that some districts aren’t even tracking COVID cases, but it’s mainly due to lack of staffing. Things are also inconsistent when looking district by district.
“The only unity is in Dane County because of the (mask mandate) order,” Shappell said.
The other Board members were in support of the overall mitigation plan.
“This is less restrictive, so let’s give this a chance,” Board President Jeff Noble said.
The Jan. 3 starting date was also chosen because the district wouldn’t be able to track cases in the weeks prior due to the holiday break.
“Even if we use this now, we’d still be masked because of the high numbers we had in early December,” Noble said.
Face coverings would be recommended, but not required for everyone in every school setting, including all district committee and Board meetings. Currently all staff, committee and Board members must wear masks during such meetings.
Community forum
Three people spoke during the community forum section of the meeting. David Pinheiro began by speakin about getting rid of the mask requirement for all school buildings for good. He said that the Board needs to think of the kids, and the fact that masks are still required is “disheartening.”
Valicia Gilbert spoke and noted that the proposed “test to stay” option shouldn’t be implemented, especially for asymptomatic children.
“A child should not stay home if he is not sick,” she said, adding that she didn’t want the Board or school district to control the medical choices for every district family.
Amber Frieden again spoke about ending the mandatory masking at schools.
“At first, you said it would take a lot of cases to get us in the red, then miraculously, things changed and we were there,” she said. She added that the “cases per 100,000 people” formula needed to be removed from the district’s mitigation strategy.
“There’s only four cities in the state with over 100,000 people,” she said. “I don’t think things are an accurate representation of our village.”
She concluded by saying that “it’s time to get back to normal, and make masks optional to let the parents decide.”