For the 2021-22 school year, face coverings in all Poynette schools will be recommended, but not required, unless high case numbers are seen across district residents. If the COVID case numbers surge high enough, the district will be requiring face coverings for all students.
The school board decided on a mitigation plan for the district at its Aug. 16 meeting, using numbers from the state’s Department of Health Services website. Four parents did speak during the community forum portion of the meeting, all against having masks required in schools.
District Administrator Matt Shappell came with a recommended chart the district could use when factoring in how to moderate the numbers within the county, based on numbers from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“We are required to have a plan in place, but the board has the ultimate decision,” Shappell said.
During the meeting, it was noted how those numbers were different when looking at DHS. Because the DHS website breaks the numbers down into each school district’s residents, the board agreed to use that as its base. DHS updates its numbers every day at 2 p.m.
Shappell presented the color-coded chart as a starting point, which ranged from “low” community spread to “moderate,” “substantial,” and “high.”
Within the chart, it listed the DHS color level, along with level of community spread, total number of cases in the county per 100,000 it would take to be at each level, and percent positive tests in the county per 100,000 needed to reach each level. It then listed the corresponding action regarding face coverings for grades 4K-4, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12, along with the requirements for district transportation.
In “low,” face coverings were recommended for all grades, while in “moderate,” they were recommended for grades 9-12, but recommended/situational in 4K-8 — meaning that face coverings would be required for all-school assemblies or other instances where students were shoulder-to-shoulder. In “substantial,” face coverings were to be recommended/situational for grades 9-12 and required for 4K-8. In “high,” face coverings would be required for all.
The board first decided to remove the percent positive tests section from the chart. It then decided to have face coverings recommended/situational for the three lowest levels on the chart. The board chose to focus on the most local numbers — those residents in the school district (6,520) — and base the final number from those statistics.
The highest level would have masks required for all students. Also, in all scenarios, masks must be worn on all buses (guideline set by Go Riteway) and other district transportation. The masking requirements for teachers and other staff may also differentiate from those of students.
“I don’t know if I should say this, but I don’t want masks either. We also need a plan, though,” School Board President Jeff Noble said.
“We feel for you,” he added, looking toward the crowd of parents at the meeting. “But we hope you feel for us. This is challenging.”
As of Sunday, Aug. 22, the Poynette district is at the “substantial” transmission level. With six cases listed in the previous seven days, it results in 92.4 cases per 100,000, just below the 99.9 limit needed to stay below the “high” level.
The cases in Poynette’s district are multiplied by 15.34 to reach the cases per 100,000 number because the district’s population (6,520) is that much smaller than the benchmark. Any number below 100 cases per 100,000 for the district and masks are recommended/situational for all students.
Member Jodi Bartnick said she, personally, was not in favor of masks either.
“I feel OK with taking this risk,” she said of making masks recommended for district students among three of the four levels of transmission.
The district’s main goal is to stay in a five-days-per-week of in-person instructional model.
“We want that sense of normalcy, using lockers and having recess as much as possible,” Shappell said. “Our students learn best when in front of teachers.”
“We have no plan to go virtual during the year, but we could (go virtual),” he added. “That’s not our go-to, it’s an only-if-we-have-to situation — if we have a lack of staff or the county or DHS put out further guidelines.”
The district will send frequent updates to families regarding the status, so they can prepare for how the schools will operate.
If the county deems there is an outbreak at any of the Poynette schools, it will conduct contact tracing, not the district.
Despite a less restrictive plan moving forward, Shappell reminds everyone that things have the potential to change quickly.
“The numbers in the district will fluctuate daily,” Shappell said.
Also, the WIAA is not currently requiring face coverings for any student-athletes during practices or competition. Shappell said if things change, Poynette will continue to follow all WIAA guidelines for its athletics, as well as all subsequent protocols when visiting other schools.
Community forum
Four people spoke during the community forum portion of the meeting, all opposing students being required to wear masks during the upcoming school year.
One parent was “very deeply disturbed at each and every one” of the board members, because she felt the board was going to against the majority of parents/guardians who wanted masks optional. She then referenced research done by a group of parents from Gainesville, Florida, that sent six masks to a lab, which resulted in it finding 11 different pathogens on the masks, including E. Coli and bacteria that causes pneumonia, meningitis and tuberculosis.
Another who spoke noted that he was a research scientist for five years, but is no longer in the profession. He said there are several inconsistencies within CDC data and that “science has been failing humanity.” He said that some COVID patients have received vitamin C, D and zinc as a recovery method, and symptoms decreased. He wondered why the CDC was not reporting that aspect. He added that there is no consistency in the types of face coverings that people are wearing either, and that the virus can escape through some of them.
One mother said that masks should be a choice, and that children’s mental health issues because of mask wearing should be a bigger focus.
Finally, one mother wanted masks optional because “COVID is here to stay.” She wondered what the district’s “end game” would be, and to not focus on all the gloom and doom that is heard across the news outlets. She wants masks to remain optional as it will “keep the decision in the hands of the parents.”