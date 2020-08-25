In previous school years, the Poynette Area Public Library has been a place for students to congregate during the hours after school and focus on school work during the week. It has also been a place for children to spend some time before going home or wait for a ride after school.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library will not be able to make all those accommodations.
Library Director Jodi Bailey said in a recent newsletter that in the past, the library has had 10-25 students in the building after school for various reasons. Currently, the building has a capacity of 15 patrons. Bailey is asking families to make other arrangements as to not have children depend on the library as an after school location.
Also, collaborative projects by students will not currently be allowed at the library either.
Bailey encourages all students to use the available online resources, accessible at www.poynettelibrary.com. WiFi is free and available 24 hours a day in close proximity to the library. Some of the helpful links include:
— Tutor.com for homework help
— Learning Express Library for test prep including ACT, SAT, Cosmetology, EMS, WorkKeys, Military, CDL and others
— Transparent Language to aid in language learning
— TeachingBooks.net and Literary Reference Center for literary criticisms and reader recommendations
— LINKcat.info for access to library books, DVDs, CDs and magazines
— Recollection Wisconsin for local history, images and yearbooks
The library is still open five days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.
Masks are required in the building and Bailey asks that patrons keep their visits as brief as possible and practice social distancing. Computers are available for 30-minute sessions by appointment by calling the library at 608-635-7577. Adults and students who need longer sessions should speak to the librarian on duty. Curbside services are still available for all check-out material.
