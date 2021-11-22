The Poynette School District may be getting closer to making face coverings optional within all three buildings just after the new calendar year.
At the School Board meeting on Nov. 15, District Administrator Matt Shappell indicated that a plan would be coming in front of Board members at the December meeting. That plan, which is still in the works, could potentially take away the requirement for masks in all district buildings at the start of the second semester (Jan. 3), and make them “recommended, but not required” — optional.
The district is currently following guidelines and statistics by the state's Department of Health Services to determine how many cases are among district residents, then using a formula to decide what level of transmission there is and if masks are required or not. There is still a high transmission level determined for Poynette's district and masks have been required since the beginning of the school year.
The number of weekly reported positive COVID cases within the buildings has been in single digits since the end of September. Shappell did add that the plan would most likely have provisions, most notably if the number of cases in the area went back on the rise — a situation that would make the district consider requiring face coverings again.
David Fischer, Director of Student Services for the district, noted that as of the meeting date, 64.5% of those in the district have received at least one dose of the vaccine — which is currently higher than Columbia County’s rate.
Poynette Elementary School was scheduled to hold a community-wide vaccine clinic on Saturday, Nov. 20, as children as young as five are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19. The clinic will also provide boosters for those that are eligible. The overall vaccination rate should rise as a result of the clinic.
Shappell said the goal is to have 70-80% of the district fully vaccinated by the time it’s thinking about making masks optional for January. He added that the current rate “bodes well for us.”
“Now that vaccines are open to almost all of our students, it changes how we look at our mitigation and is a factor for the future,” Shappell said.
Board member Jody Bartnick said that “it’s encouraging for the district” to see the (positive) numbers having leveled off over the last several weeks.
The district has kept track of reported positive cases of COVID within its staff and students since the beginning of the year. Outside of a spike from Sept. 13-24 — which saw a total of 55 cases — all the other weeks have shown nine cases or less.
From Sept. 27-Nov. 12 — a span of seven weeks — the district had 12 cases, with no more than three in a given week. As of Thursday, Nov. 18, there have been five reported cases during that particular week of school.
Community forum
Two parents spoke during the community forum about needing to drop the requirements of mask in the schools, even before the Jan. 3 date.
Valicia Gilbert began by saying, “a virus by nature, does not go away,” and indicated that she felt the cases saw a peak last November, and that current numbers are nowhere near that point. She noted that people don’t wear masks around other areas of the village, and wondered why they are still required in schools.
Gilbert also wondered if the district would send out another survey now that almost all school-aged children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine, to have parents/guardians share their thoughts again. Finally, she wanted the Poynette schools to have masks optional as she referenced the Waunakee School District will make them optional (for grades 7-12) once the Dane County mandate is lifted Nov. 27.
Amber Frieden then spoke, where she questioned the formula that the district used based on the Department of Health Services, which determines if masks are required or not in each given week. She wonders why the “cases per 100,000” is used when there isn’t even that many people in the county. She said that the district has changed the plan when a high number of cases are shown, but asked why there wasn’t a more immediate change when the numbers are low like they are. She said the plan needs to change soon, instead of waiting until January.