Due to a recent surge in COVID-19 numbers within the Poynette School District, administrators say that face coverings will be required into the month of February.
“There’s been quite a bit of activity in the buildings,” District Administrator Matt Shappell said during the Jan. 17 School Board meeting. ”When we hit the criteria numbers, that starts the clock (on the 14-day window). Then as long as (the numbers) stay there, it’s plus 10 days.”
The Board approved making face coverings “highly recommend” instead of required for all in the three buildings — in other words, optional, which started Monday, Jan. 3. Also, under the new mitigation strategies approved by the School Board in December, face coverings would again be required in each respective building if four or more unique cases were reported at the high school and middle school over a 14-day stretch, and five or more in the elementary school. Face coverings would also be required district-wide if 15 or more unique cases were reported throughout all buildings. Face coverings would be required for the rest of that 14-day window, plus an additional 10 days.
During the week of Jan. 3, 14 cases were reported in the district, but the following week, 35 cases were reported, pushing the district well over its updated threshold to require face coverings. The numbers account for students and staff in the district.
“It’s looking like early February,” Shappell said of when face coverings would no longer be required district-wide. “But we anticipate, with the level of (COVID) action, that the timeline may stretch out a little further than that.”
Since the start of the 2021-22 school year, there have been 198 positive COVID cases reported to the district as of Jan. 18 — four were reported from Jan. 17-18. Because there were 35 positive cases reported during the week ending on Friday, Jan. 14, that could keep the district above the 14-day threshold until Jan. 28. It’s then an additional 10-day grace period to see if the numbers subside.
The recent surge of COVID activity in the district is also having a slight effect on staffing.
“Staffing-wise, we’re hanging in there,” Shappell said. “We want to maintain in-person learning for as much as possible, and as long as possible.”
When teachers miss time due to COVID, the district is struggling to get substitutes because of the mitigation strategies that have been approved.
“Subs are saying that if we are making masks optional then they won’t sub for us,” Shappell said. “So we are making sure that our teachers can cover for each other, which does lead to some burnout.”
All the moving parts has not led to the district from changing its No. 1 goal — having students in the building, where they learn better than anywhere else.
“We want to stay at five days a week of in-person learning because that is what’s best for the kids,” Shappell said.
Voluntary testing now available
The voluntary testing that was to be available for the district was pushed back one day, with the anticipated first day now being Tuesday, Jan. 18.
The PCR tests will be provided by Accelerated Clinical Lab at no cost to students, families or the district. Testing is completely voluntary, and is available Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the middle school.
“It’s not community-wide testing, but people must have a connection to that student, and have contact with them multiple times per week,” Shappell said.
Students must have permission from a parent/guardian, and anyone under the age of 17 must also have a parent/guardian present for testing.
“We anticipate some questions and a few hiccups, but we’re happy we can offer this on-site,” Shappell said.