Columbia County Public Health will be hosting a free walk-in clinic for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Poynette Elementary School, 225 W. North Street, Poynette, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments are not necessary; however, if you would like to register ahead of time, visit vaccinate.wi.gov (you do not need to choose a clinic site/time/date when pre-registering). Practice social distancing and wear a mask in the clinic.
Pfizer is available for ages 5 and up and the second dose will be provided on Dec. 11, 2021. Those under 18 years of age must have a parent/guardian on site. You must be able to stay on site for a 15-minute observation period after receiving either vaccine.
Please visit our website for further guidance and up to date information at: https://www.co.columbia.wi.us/columbiacounty/hhs/HealthHumanService/PublicHealth/Coronavirus/tabid/9196/Default.aspx