The Poynette School District recently announced that masks/face coverings will be “recommended, but not required” for all students attending summer school classes this year.
On May 20, District Administrator Matt Shappell sent a letter home to all families in the district informing them of the decision, beginning by saying it was “pending last-minute changes and the impact of local circumstances.” The district is still working on mask/face covering details for all staff and visitors.
Despite masks now having a more optional feel, Shappell said that the district “will continue to strongly recommend masks for all.” All other mitigation efforts in the three schools will continue through the summer.
Shappell indicated that more information will be coming in the near future, and reiterated that “things can shift quickly one way or another.”