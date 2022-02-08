The Poynette School District reported 144 positive COVID cases among students and staff throughout the first semester of the 2021-22 school year. That number has nearly doubled in the five weeks since the new calendar year began and the schools returned from the Christmas/New Year holiday break.
At the end of the school day on Monday, Feb. 7, the district has seen 120 positive cases already in the second semester. During the first semester, it took 16 weeks for the first 120 cases to be reported — as that number wasn’t reached until the week of Dec. 13.
Beginning on Jan. 3 — the day that students and staff returned from the holiday break — was also the first day under the district’s amended mitigation plan, which was approved by the School Board during its meeting on Dec. 20. The Board approved a “mask-optional plan,” making masks no longer mandatory. But certain conditions were also put in place in the event an increased number of cases was being seen. Those scenarios have happened and have not subsided as of yet.
One scenario in the Board’s approved amendment was that if four or more unique cases were seen at the middle or high school during any 14-day span, those buildings would require masks to be worn by all for the next 10 calendar days after the number subsided from the maximum allowed. The same would happen at the elementary school if five unique cases were reported. Unique cases were defined as all cases not occurring in the same household. So, if three kids at the high school from the same family tested positive, it counts as just one case within that building.
Also in the amended plan, if there were at least 15 reported cases throughout the district over any given seven-day period, all buildings would once again require face coverings through the following 10 days after numbers declined.
In the second semester, the positive cases being reported have been on an incline. During the first week of the semester, the district saw 14 cases reported, keeping face coverings away, but during the week of Jan. 10, there were 38 reported cases, making face coverings mandatory until the seven-day number subsided. From Jan. 17-28, the district saw 50 more positive cases during that two-week stretch. There has been a decline in positive cases since peaking at 38, but the district is still flirting with the 15 cases per week maximum.
The first week in February netted 14 cases, under the level of masks being required, however, face coverings are still mandatory for the 10 additional calendar days, unless the week of Feb. 7 sees a high case load as well — which would keep masks in place for a little while longer. The district reported four positive cases on Feb. 7 to begin that given week, bringing the total number of reported cases to the district for the 2021-22 school year to 264.
From the beginning of school in September, the district had just three weeks in which 15 cases were seen district-wide (the weeks of Sept. 13, Sept. 20 and Dec. 6). The district was still under its mandatory mask mandate in those circumstances. In the first semester, the most cases were seen during the week of Sept. 13 (25 cases) and Sept. 20 (30 cases). Fifteen cases were seen during the week of Dec. 6. There was a seven-week stretch — from Sept. 27-Nov. 12 — where the district saw just 12 reported cases during that span.
Week-by-week totals of positive COVID cases in the district can be found by clicking on the ‘COVID-19 Updates’ icon on the district’s website at www.poynette.k12.wis.us, then by going to the ‘SDOP Covid-19 Data Tracker’ at the top of the list of resources.